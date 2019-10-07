Are Tiffany & Ronald Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé?

Tiffany and Ronald Smith, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are facing some serious obstacles in their relationship on tonight’s episode of the show. After Tiffany toured a few hospitals in South Africa and decided she would rather give birth to her unborn baby in America, she decided to pack up and head back to the states with her son Daniel, which has put a strain on her relationship with Ronald, as he remained behind in South Africa.

With the fate of their future uncertain, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple today, and if they were able to overcome the road bumps they faced and stay together after Tiffany went back to America. Here’s what we know about the couple today:

Tiffany & Ronald Met While She Was Vacationing in South Africa

The happy couple first met when Tiffany was vacationing in South Africa with a few friends. The two quickly hit it off and fell in love, before Tiffany started making plans to move halfway across the world to be with him.

Tiffany has frequently gushed about her connection with Ronald and how they just “clicked” so well together the night they met. “Me and him just had so much chemistry,” she said of their first meeting. “I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night]. I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.”

She recently posted a few pictures on Instagram of when they first met, and opened up about how much she loves her husband and the life they’ve built together.

“This first pic has always been one of my favorite photos of you for some reason haha, and I love these other ones too,” she wrote on the picture above. “Sometimes I seriously feel like I can’t anymore and then I remember why I keep going because it is worth it because your heart because of the reason I fell in love with you in the first place. People can watch the show all they want but what they will never see is who you are. You are annoying and funny and stubborn and you have a rough exterior but not for us your family, you make me laugh like an idiot. I love you very very much. And this road is not easy but it’s our road. And people can say what they want but our story is in no ones hands but ours. I love you Ronald Smith”

Tiffany & Ronald Appear to Still be Together Today & Stronger Than Ever, Despite Her Move Back to America

The reality couple recently welcomed their first daughter together – Carley Rose – on July 3, 2019. Carley, whose name was originally going to be Camilla, is getting bigger by the day, and the two often share sweet photos of their little bundle of joy on social media.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany told People. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it! When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family,” Tiffany told People. “My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth.”

Although the couple is facing a bumpy road to happiness on the show currently, the two appear to still be together today and happier than ever. It’s unclear if Ronald was able to get his visa and relocate to America to be with his family, or if the couple is back in South Africa (or possibly still living apart), but Tiffany has made it very clear on her Instagram page that the two are still together, despite the distance.

