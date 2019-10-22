Tiffany & Ronald 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Tiffany and Ronald, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have had a relatively drama-free storyline on the show throughout the season, although they have had a few ups and downs. Tiffany ended up leaving South Africa with her son Daniel during the season finale of the show, and while the two were still married and expecting a child, the fate of their future together appeared uncertain.

The couple has faced other obstacles in their relationship, including Ronald’s gambling addiction and issues with his criminal record, but Tiffany admitted that she was the most concerned about Ronald’s recovery when she left him behind in South Africa. (Warning: there are potential spoilers regarding Tiffany and Ronald below!)

So what’s going on with the reality couple today? Are Tiffany and Ronald still together or did they split up after the cameras quit rolling? Was their marriage able to survive the long-distance move? Here’s what we know about Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship today:

Tiffany is Still Hurt by an Incident at Ronald’s Bachelor Party

Promos for tonight’s Couples Tell All special sees the reality couple discussing how badly Ronald hurt Tiffany when he went out for his bachelor party. Tiffany was already concerned about him going out to party less than 24 hours after he was released from rehab for gambling, but Ronald and his friends assured her that he would be taken care of.

However, Ronald’s friends apparently also booked a stripper for his party, which didn’t sit well with Tiffany. Tonight’s episode sees Tiffany break down in tears and tell Ronald that she is still hurt and bitter about the clips of him dancing with the stripper, and she tells the cameras that she’s “been through a lot” lately.

Aside from the stripper incident and Ronald’s gambling issues, the couple has remained relatively happy and content throughout their relationship. Ronald took to Tiffany’s son Daniel quickly, and the two formed a strong bond together. Tiffany and Ronald also welcomed their daughter Carley Rose to world on July 3, and were married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in South Africa earlier in the season.

The Couple Appears to Still Be Together Today & Going Strong

Although many of the couples on The Other Way are facing some serious obstacles in their relationships at the moment, Tiffany and Ronald appear to be stronger than ever, despite her move back to the U.S. The reality stars didn’t necessarily part on bad terms, and they were one of the strongest and most solid couples of the season, but it’s always a shot in the dark if the relationship will be able to survive long-distance.

However, judging by both Tiffany and Ronald’s Instagram pages, the couple seems to be as happy and in love as ever, despite the distance. Tiffany posted a picture of Ronald just last week, with the caption “Oh I love you,” and Ronald just posted a picture of the two celebrating their anniversary three hours ago while he gushed about how much he loves his wife and thanked her for being in his life.

Tune in Monday at 9/8c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how Tiffany and Ronald’s love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

