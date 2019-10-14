’90 Day Fiance’ Star Timothy Malcolm Responds to Sexuality Rumors

Jeniffer Taranoza and Timothy Malcolm are one of the couples on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. When Malcolm traveled to meet Taranoza and see where their relationship could go, he moved at a much slower pace that Taranoza. It took him a while to even kiss her and she was questioning why. Taranoza brought the subject of sex up several times, as she wanted more passion and she wanted to be intimate with Malcolm.

Taranoza told Malcolm on the show that she was wondering if he was gay. In addition, viewers of 90 Day Fiance have posted comments on social media, speculating about Malcolm’s sexuality as well. And, Malcolm has responded to some of the comments. Read on below for Malcolm’s reaction and more information about his relationship with Taranoza.

Timothy Malcolm Has Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality

Tim ain’t gay but he still do shit. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/EekviEYcte — Steven Preston Garcia (@Sgarcia81) October 7, 2019

On the show, Malcolm says he is not gay and that he is very much interested in girlfriend Taranoza. But, fans of the show on Reddit have been speculating that Malcolm either is a woman or is transgender. One user named NotAsBrightlyLit wrote, “EXACTLY what I was thinking… Timothy is trans. I don’t have a problem with that, but if he IS trans, I think it’s really shitty of him to develop a relationship without telling Jennifer first.”

On Malcolm’s Instagram account, many commenters have written rumors about Malcolm’s sexuality as well. A user named alishia76buhr commented, “I’ve thought since day 1 you were transgendered, or gay. I haven’t seen anything that states otherwise.”

In addition, according to Distractify, a Twitter user who goes by @eric98233 stated that they were “so glad that 90 Day Fiance cast their first FTM cast member.” According to Cyber Definitions, FTM means “female to male”.

But, Malcolm addressed the statement, tweeting, “What is FTM? Do I even want to know?” He also said during an Instagram Q&A session that he expected negative comments on social media, but didn’t expect all of the questions about his sexuality. According to The Inquistr, Malcolm said, “Yes, I knew I would have haters. The transgender comments were not expected.”

A “90 Day Fiance” Star Weighed In on the Rumors As Well

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Dean Hashim had some things to say when it came to his own thoughts about Malcolm on The Domenick Nati Show. Hashim said that his brother Tarik thinks Malcolm “used to be a female that turned himself into a man.”

The Inquistr reported that after these comments were made, Malcolm spoke out and said that rumors are “carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” He went on to say that if anything, Malcolm considers himself to be a well-kept metrosexual man.

Tim Gave Jeniffer His Ex-Fiancee’s Ring

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, when things are looking up for the couple, Malcolm gives Taranoza a promise ring. But, apparently, she isn’t the first recipient of the ring. In fact, E! News reported that Malcolm previously gifted the ring to his ex Veronica and he admitted this to Taranoza after she asks him where he got the ring. Malcolm revealed, “I actually bought the ring for Veronica. Right before I left, when she threw me the party, to be nice she said, ‘Take this ring and give it to her.'”

In other 90 Day Fiance news, on October 3, 2019, Malcolm post a video of Tom Brooks, another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member, wishing him a Happy Birthday on Instagram. He captioned the post with, “Happy birthday to the one and only , the very best assistant a man could ask for… thank you so much for everything you have done for me and the rest of the 90 day family! You are an inspiration to us all!” The two are clearly friends.