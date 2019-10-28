Tim & Jeniffer 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a rocky relationship throughout most of their season of the show. The couple often argued over intimacy issues and sex, Tim’s unusually close relationship with his ex-fiance Veronica and his other, secret Colombian ex-girlfriend. Jeniffer even questioned Tim’s sexuality and asked him if he was gay because he was hesitant to make a move on her after arriving in Colombia, so the couple has clearly struggled with their fair share of issues throughout season 3.

With their issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple these days, and if they are still together or have split up. Here’s what we know about Tim and Jeniffer’s relationship today:

Tim & Jeniffer Struggled With Sex & Argued About His Ex

Because Tim struggled to make a move on Jeniffer throughout his entire vacation in Colombia, Jeniffer didn’t think he was attracted to her and asked him if he was interested in men. Although Tim told her he was only hesitant because he didn’t want to rush things or ruin what they already had, she was frustrated with his timidity and called him a p–sy and a coward (several times). Tim didn’t appreciate how disrespectful she was being, and the two spent a large chunk of the trip fighting.

Jeniffer was also uncomfortable with how intrusive and involved Tim’s ex-fiance Veronica seemed to be in his life, and although she voiced how uncomfortable it made her, Tim continued his relationship with Veronica and often asked her for advice. He even made the (huge) mistake of giving Jeniffer the same ring he used to propose to Veronica with, which obviously didn’t sit well with Jeniffer.

Tim also left Colombia on rocky terms with Jeniffer (since the two still hadn’t had sex before he left), so their future appeared uncertain toward the end of the season.

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Two Are Still Together

It’s unclear at this time if Tim and Jeniffer are still together today, or if they split up after the show wrapped up. Both reality stars have been relatively quiet about their relationship on Instagram over the last few weeks, so there isn’t much to go on from a social media standpoint. Aside from the photo above, which Tim posted on October 20, the couple has remained fairly quiet about their relationship status.

“Jeniffer is an amazing person, an amazing mother and truly a one of a kind soul,” Tim wrote on Instagram last week. “We have had such a good time entertaining you all for the last 12 weeks!!! Sometimes in life you have to take a few steps back to take one step forward.. but that step forward will always lead you in the right direction!”

Tim and Jeniffer are also honoring their non-disclosure agreement with TLC and have attempted to keep the details of their current relationship status under wraps, so we won’t know for sure if the two are still together until after the Tell All special airs tonight.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how their love story plays out.

