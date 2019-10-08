Toie Roberts, Rick Ross’ Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Rick Ross will be performing at the 2019 Hip Hop Awards. As the rapper takes to the stage, fans may grow curious about his personal life. What, for instance, do we know about his daughter, Toie Roberts? How old is she and what’s going on with the latest pregnancy rumors?

Read on.

1. She Is 17

Rick Ross’s daughter, Toie, was born on March 17, 2002. She is his first child with ex-partner, Lastonia Leviston.

In July 2015, the Chicago Tribune reported that a jury ordered 50 Cent to pay $5 million to Leviston after he leaked a private video that she made with her boyfriend. The Chicago Tribune wrote at the time, “The character made explicit remarks about Leviston and taunted rap rival Rick Ross, who wasn’t in the video but has a daughter with Leviston. At the time the video surfaced, Ross and 50 Cent were trading barbs via video, lyrics, and interviews.”

In her testimony, Leviston reportedly said, “This was something done to me. I didn’t have a choice. I would never, ever do this to myself.”

Toie Roberts has an impressive 192k followers on Instagram. Her bio leads to a video called “10 Things I Can’t Live Without” where the celeb discusses just that.

Toie boasts a number of supportive fans on social media. On a recent Instagram post, one fan commented, “You look good sis.” Others posted smiley faces with hearts.

2. She Recently Shot down Pregnancy Rumors

In September, rumors started circulating that Toie was pregnant with her first child.

According to Baby Gaga, Toie’s mother, Lastoinia Leviston, started the rumors after writing on social media, “Oh wait one more thing… Congrats are in order to my prego’s baby.” She reportedly uploaded a photo of her daughter’s baby bump.

Rumor has it that after news of the pregnancy surfaced, Ross was “embarassed” and unfollowed his daughter on Instagram, going so far as to delete photos of her from his Instagram page.

In September, Toie showed off her “flat belly” on Instagram, shutting down rumors that she is pregnant. She even took to social media in a post obtained by The Jasmine Brand to write, “I’m not even pregnant and my child still richer than u. u lose.”

3. She Has Siblings

Toie is not Ross’s only child. Toie has a half-brother, William Roberts III, and a half-sister, Berkeley Hermes.

These days, Ross is believed to still be dating fitness instructor Briana Camille, with whom he recently welcomed a second baby– a son, named Billionaire Heir, in November. He and Camille have been dating since 2016.

Rick Ross is not married at this time. He is said to have been briefly engaged to ex-girlfriends Lira Galore and Liz Hagelthorn.

4. Toie Has Her Own Clothing Line

Toie has her own clothing line, MMG Clothing Co.

She writes on the company’s website, “Welcome to MMG Clot! A stylish boutique for young woman to showcase their style! Browse your favorite designs and styles today!”

The company sells hair extensions, accessories, dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, pants, and more.

Shop here for the company’s fall collection.

5. She Had an Extravagant Sweet 16

Toie celebrated her Sweet 16 in style. According to Celebrity Mirror, DJ Khaled even attended the event.

Check out the party here.

Be sure to tune into the 2019 Hip Hop Awards, airing at on Tuesday, October 8, at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘Below Deck’ Season 7: Cast Spoilers & New Crew

