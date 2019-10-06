Tom’s Sister Emma on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Tom Brooks, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, introduces girlfriend Darcey Silva to his younger sister Emma on tonight’s episode of the show. Last week’s promo of tonight’s episode shows an awkward exchange between Darcey and Emma, who Tom says doesn’t always approve of the women he dates.

“There have been occasions where I introduce women to my sister knowing full well she’s not going to like them or approve of them,” Tom tells the camera during tonight’s episode.

Here’s what we know about Tom’s sister Emma and what fans can expect from tonight’s episode:

Emma Tells Darcey She Won’t Allow Darcey to Hurt Her Brother on Tonight’s Episode of the Show

Last week’s promo shows an uncomfortable family dinner involving Tom, Darcey, Tom’s sister Emma and Emma’s boyfriend/husband. After Tom tells the cameras that Emma hasn’t always approved of his girlfriends in the past, Darcey tries to reassure Tom that she won’t ever hurt him; Emma interjects and says she won’t allow Darcey to hurt him.

“I’m not going to hurt you,” Darcey lovingly tells Tom in last week’s clip. Emma jumps in, saying “You’ll never hurt my brother, I won’t accept it or allow it. So, be warned.” It llooks like Darcey is going to have to work extra hard to win Tom’s sister over and prove to her that she has his best interests at heart, because Emma looks like an intimidating, tough cookie to crack.

Other spoilers for tonight’s episode shows Darcey and Tom still at odds over her issues with her twin sister Stacey, who the two were visiting in Albania. Darcey leaves Albania on a sour note and tells the cameras that she blames Stacey for not having a romantic weekend with Tom, who said he might have proposed had they gone to Gran Canaria instead of Albania.

Tom Told Emma That He Doesn’t Know How He Feels About Darcey

Tom admitted to Emma earlier this season that he has a hard time discussing his feelings with Darcey, and that he isn’t sure he is ready to say “I love you” just yet.

“I’m not really at the stage of thinking where I’m going to settle down, get married, have kids, and move to her country or have her move here. I’m at the point where I’m meeting someone I’ve been really good friends with and I’m going to see where it goes,” he told his sister.

Little else is known about Tom’s sister other than what we have seen on the show. The bio on her Instagram account reads “HRD by day, salsa queen by night, loving mum, great family girl, honest, extremely loyal. Love my folks and partner. On 90dayfiance. Tom’s little sis,” and Tom has posted a few pictures and videos of the two on his own page in the past, including a fun video of the two working out together.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Darcey and Tom (and hopefully more of Emma) on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Darcey & Tom Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

