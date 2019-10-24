TV Premieres & Schedule for November 2019

November is right around the corner, and with it comes dozens of new TV premieres, returning winter favorites, and plenty of holiday specials. This month is packed full of excellent new premieres and series returns, including shows like Shameless, The Crown and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The long-awaited, highly anticipated fourth season of the animated hit series Rick and Morty will also make its debut on November 10, alongside plenty of Thanksgiving specials and holiday baking competitions. There are plenty of new shows coming to various streaming services as well, including Dickinson, Marvel’s Hero Project, and more.

The following is a list of all November, 2019 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced, but if I missed anything or the premiere time changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will happily update the post. All times are listed in Eastern and Central time.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, and continuing season premieres, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries, stand-up comedies, series specials or awards ceremonies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series. Although we don’t normally add holiday specials to the list, we decided to make an exception with Thanksgiving right around the corner, so you can add a little extra holiday fun to your normal TV schedule! We hope you enjoy.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in November:

Friday, November 1, 2019

3/2 AM: Atypical (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Dickinson (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Ghostwriter (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Hache (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Helpsters (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Love Island: Australia (Hulu, U.S. Series Premiere)

(Hulu, U.S. Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Morning Show (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: See (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Snoopy in Space (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon, Season 2)

(Amazon, Season 2) 7/6 PM: America’s Most Musical Family (Nickelodeon, Series Premiere)

(Nickelodeon, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: CMT’s Nashville Squares (CMT, Series Premiere)

(CMT, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: In the Long Run (Starz, Series Premiere)

Sunday, November 3, 2019

8/7 PM: The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo, Season 12)

(Bravo, Season 12) 9/8 PM: Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (Food Network, Season 2)

(Food Network, Season 2) 10/9 PM: The Alaska Triangle (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Monday, November 4, 2019

3/2 AM: Mount Pleasant (Acorn TV, U.S. Season 3)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Season 3) 9/8 PM: His Dark Materials (HBO, Series Premiere)

(HBO, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 6)

(Food Network, Season 6) 10/9 PM: Holiday Baking Championship: Sweet Redemption (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

(Food Network, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: People Magazine Investigates (ID, Season 4)

(ID, Season 4) 11/10 PM: Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network, Season 3 Premiere/Special Time)

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

3/2 AM: The End of the F***ing World (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 9/8 PM: The Curse of Oak Island (History Channel, Season 7)

(History Channel, Season 7) 10/9 PM: Botched (E!, Season 6)

(E!, Season 6) 10/9 PM: The Profit (CNBC, Season 7)

(CNBC, Season 7) 10/9 PM: Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic Channel, Season 5)

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo, Season 10)

(Bravo, Season 10) 10/9 PM: Back in the Game (CNBC, Series Premiere)

Thursday, November 7, 2019

10/9 PM: The Carbonaro Effect (truTV, Season 8)

Friday, November 8, 2019

3/2 AM: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 11/10 AM: The Rocketeer (Disney Channel, Series Premiere)

(Disney Channel, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Black Love (OWN, Season 3.5)

(OWN, Season 3.5) 10/9 PM: Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel, Season 3)

(Discovery Channel, Season 3) 11/10 PM: Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (truTV, Season 3)

Saturday, November 9, 2019

9/8 PM: Blue Planet Now (BBC America, Series Premiere)

Sunday, November 10, 2019

8/7 PM: Dublin Murders (Starz, Series Premiere)

(Starz, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Shameless (Showtime, Season 10 Premiere)

(Showtime, Season 10 Premiere) 10/9 PM: Back to Life (Showtime, Series Premiere)

(Showtime, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Worst Cooks in America: Thanksgiving Redemption with Anne Burrell and Scott Conant (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

(Food Network, One-Hour Special) 11:30/10:30 PM: Rick & Morty (Adult Swim, Season 4)

Monday, November 11, 2019

3/2 AM: The Good Karma Hospital (Acorn TV, Season 3)

(Acorn TV, Season 3) 9/8 AM: Blue’s Clues & You! (Nickelodeon, Series Premiere)

(Nickelodeon, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Thanksgiving Grubdown (Cooking Channel, Special)

(Cooking Channel, Special) 11/10 PM: Best of Holiday Baking Championship: Holiday Survival Guide (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

3/2 AM: Encore! (Disney+, Series Premiere)

(Disney+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Forky Asks a Question (Disney+, Series Premiere)

(Disney+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+, Series Premiere)

(Disney+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Imagineering Story (Disney+, Series Premiere)

(Disney+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Mandalorian (Disney+, Series Premiere)

(Disney+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Marvel’s Hero Project (Disney+, Series Premiere)

(Disney+, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+, Series Premiere)

(Disney+, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Chopped Junior (Food Network, Season 9)

(Food Network, Season 9) 10/9 PM: Ambitions (OWN, Season 1.5)

(OWN, Season 1.5) 10/9 PM: Kings of Pain (History Channel, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

9/8 PM: The Preppy Murder (AMC/Sundance TV, Series Premiere)

Thursday, November 14, 2019

8/7 PM: MTV’s Floribama Shore (MTV, Two-Hour Season 3 Premiere)

(MTV, Two-Hour Season 3 Premiere) 9/8 PM: Thanksgiving Pie Fight (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

Friday, November 15, 2019

3/2 AM: Dollface (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Man in the High Castle (Amazon, Season 4)

(Amazon, Season 4) 3/2 AM: The Toys That Made Us (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: The Yard (Netflix, Season 1.5)

Saturday, November 16, 2019

9:30/8:30 AM: Big City Greens (Disney Channel, Season 2)

Sunday, November 17, 2019

3/2 AM: The Crown (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 8/7 PM: America in Color (Smithsonian Channel, Season 3)

(Smithsonian Channel, Season 3) 8/7 PM: Good Eats: The Turkey Strikes Back…Again! (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

(Food Network, One-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: Ray Donovan (Showtime, Season 7 Premiere)

(Showtime, Season 7 Premiere) 9/8 PM: Britain in Color (Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere)

(Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular (Food Network, One-Hour Special)

Monday, November 18, 2019

3/2 AM: Mount Pleasant (Acorn TV, U.S. Season 4)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Season 4) 9/8 PM: Fatal Attraction (TV One, Season 9)

(TV One, Season 9) 9/8 PM: Hometown Horror (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

(Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 11:30/10:30 PM: Blind Date (Bravo, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

3/2 AM: Mad About You (Spectrum, Season 8)

Thursday, November 21, 2019

3/2 AM: No Activity (CBS All Access, Season 3)

Friday, November 22, 2019

3/2 AM: The Dragon Prince (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Holly Hobbie (Hulu, Season 2)

(Hulu, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: National Treasure (Hulu, Season 3)

Sunday, November 24, 2019

9/8 PM: Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (A&E, Series Premiere)

(A&E, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Slow Burn (Epix, Series Premiere)

Monday, November 25, 2019

9/8 PM: College Behind Bars (PBS, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

10/9 PM: The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network, Season 11)

Thursday, November 28, 2019

3/2 AM: Servant (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Santa’s Baking Blizzard (Food Network, Series Premiere)

Friday, November 29, 2019

9/8 AM: Harley Quinn (DC Universe, Series Premiere)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s American-Humane Hero Dog Award 2019 Winner

