Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid Split after Just 2 Months Together

Tyler Cameron is back on the market.

The Bachelorette contestant has split up with Gigi Hadid after just two months together.

A source tells US Weekly, “Tyler is single… He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

Tyler Teased “He May Be Single” on WWHLAC

On Tuesday, Cameron visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

There, he said, “I may be single.” He later added that he’s interested in dating a “normal girl.”

Cameron & Hadid Are ‘Just Friends’

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last month, The Bachelor alumn shared, “We’re just friends… I mean… that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

He added, “I’m in love with myself.”

Hadid and Cameron were first spotted together in August after connecting on social media. On August 14, the pair hit up Justin Theroux’s bar, Ray’s, and the same weekend, they enjoyed a romantic getaway in upstate New York.

In late August, a source told US Weekly that the couple was flirting during the VMA’s after-party. “Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted… Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable.”

Now, it seems the two have parted ways.

READ NEXT: Dylan Barbour Talks Tyler Cameron Dating Gigi Hadid

