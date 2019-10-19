‘Good Witch: Curse from a Rose’: How to Watch Online & on TV

Tonight, Hallmark’s annual October Good Witch movie premieres. This year’s movie is called Good Witch: Curse from a Rose. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the movie online or on TV. The movie premieres tonight, October 19, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hallmark is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of any bundle(s) right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How To Watch ‘Good Witch: Curse from a Rose’ on TV

Good Witch: Curse from a Rose premieres Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will air on October 20 at 5 p.m. Eastern and October 22 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

More Details about ‘Good Witch’

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “The Good Witch meets her match when Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. ”

The cast includes Catherine Bell, James Denton, Catherine Disher, Sarah Power, Kylee Evans, Marc Bandavid, Scott Cavelheiro, Rhys Matthew Bond, and Lolita Davidovich.

Bailee Madison won’t be in the movie. She left the series in the Season 5 finale when her character Grace graduated from high school. Now Grace is busy in college.

Bailee Madison isn’t leaving because of any bad blood with the cast or crew. She’s simply leaving so she can move on to new opportunities, and the timing is perfect since Grace is graduating from high school and getting ready for college in the show.

This probably won’t be a permanent goodbye. Madison is no longer going to be a series regular, but her character’s not being killed off or anything that dramatic. So fans will more than likely enjoy some guest appearances by Grace in the future. She just won’t be in every episode anymore. She’s not listed for tonight’s movie either, but she’ll likely show up again on the show soon.