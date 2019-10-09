‘Nancy Drew’ Premiere Live Stream: How To Watch Online without Cable

The new series on The CW, Nancy Drew, premieres tonight following the Season 4 premiere of Riverdale. The show presents a darker, grittier Nancy Drew story for older audiences. The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) tonight, October 9, 2019.

‘Nancy Drew’ Preview

Here’s a first look trailer for Nancy Drew.

It’s a mystery and a ghost story, with a cynical lead who doesn’t believe in ghosts. In many ways, the cinematography is very reminiscent of Riverdale.

Nancy Drew is investigating the death of a socialite and things are guaranteed to creepy.

The series begins with Nancy dealing with her mother’s tragic death and trying to get her life back on track.

The synopsis reads: “When a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene; the teens must team up to clear their own names.”

The next episode, airing next week, will be called “The Secret of the Old Morgue.”

Nancy Drew in this series is 18. She’s portrayed by Kennedy McMann. McMann’s previous credits include an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2018 where she played Carol Solomon. She also starred in one episode of Gone in 2017 as Sara Moreland. She was a production assistant on the short Deceive in 2015.

McMann hasn’t had a lot of experience, so it’s a big opportunity for her to get the role as the lead. She’s from Mesa, Arizona, according to her IMDb profile, and was born in Michigan in 1996. She got her BFA in acting from Carnegie Mellon University in 2018.

Interestingly, Kennedy was obsessed with Nancy Drew as a child, Cosmpolitan shared. She co-wrote a musical in college and in one of the songs she referred to herself as Nancy Drew. Her fiance even nicknamed her Nancy Drew. So the role is perfect for her.

Kennedy said that when she read the script, she felt strongly that the character was her. “It’s all very cosmic,” she told Cosmpolitan. Kennedy said she loves acting because she has OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) and it gives her a great way of escaping.

Now she’s starring as Nancy Drew in a Riverdale version of the series. It will be fascinating to see her take on a role she was born to play.

