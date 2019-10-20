‘Watchmen’: Top Cast Spoilers & Predictions

The new series Watchmen premieres on HBO on Sunday night, October 20, but fans who can’t wait really want to know all the details they can get about the cast. And the fate of Pirate Jenny and the actress Adelaide Clemens is a top question that fans have. Here are the spoilers and predictions we know so far about the cast. This article will have some plot spoilers in terms of the cast of characters and their roles in the series.

Note that Heavy has not seen the premiere early, but has scoured the Internet for reviews and spoilers shared by people who did.

A Star-Studded Cast Will Dazzle Viewers

Jacob Ming-Trent plays Panda, according to his Twitter page.

Andrew Howard is rumored to play Red Scare, reported Deadline.

Red Scare is a cop who hides his face behind a red mask, according to the Watchmen wiki.

Regina King is returning to work with Damon Lindelof again, this time playing the role of Angela Abar, according to Deadline and TV Guide. She’s a police officer who is also the masked Sister Night and a mother of three. She was also one of the leads on Lindelof’s The Leftovers.

Don Johnson is the Tulsa police chief Judd Crawford.

Tim Blake Nelson plays the role of both a detective and Looking Glass, who wears a mirrored mask, TV Guide and HBO reported. He’s also quite talented in psychology, which might be reminiscent of Rorschach in some ways.

Louis Gossett Jr. is playing Will Reeves, according to HBO. He plays a role that’s more important later in the series, according to TV Guide.

Jeremy Irons plays Veidt (aka Ozymandias), now much older than he was in the comics. He’s still a genius, but has he gone crazy? National Review describes his character as a “nudist playwright-playboy who gets around on horseback and lives in a castle.” HBO describes him as the Lord of a Country Estate.

Hong Chau plays a role that’s more important later in the series, according to TV Guide. HBO says Chau is cast as Lady Trieu, a reclusive trillionaire who appears in Episode 4.

Yahya Abdul Mateen II was announced as joining the cast in 2018, Variety reported. HBO says he plays Cal Abar.

Jean Smart plays the role of FBI Agent Laurie Blake, HBO shared. She recently had a lead role on Legion.

Sara Vickers (pictured above on the left) stars in the series, according to CinemaBlend. She’s rumored to play Marionette but it’s not confirmed. HBO reports that her character’s name is Ms. Crookshanks.

Tom Mison (pictured above in the middle) portrays Mr. Phillips, HBO shared.

Frances Fisher stars as Jane Crawford, HBO shared.

Dustin Ingram is a recurring guest star, according to u/MauryNOR on Reddit who says they saw the first six episodes.

Adelaide Clemens or Jessica Camacho: Both have been rumored to play Pirate Jenny at different points in time. Their roles in the series are not yet known. Parade noted that Camacho does have a recurring role on Watchmen. It’s not clear if Clemens is still part of the series.

Dylan Schombing is in the series, HBO shared.

James Wolk is also in the series, HBO shared.

READ NEXT: If You Like Watchmen, You’ll Love The Leftovers. Here’s How to Watch the Series Online.