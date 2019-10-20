‘Watchmen’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight, Including West Coast?

Tonight is the series premiere of Watchmen on HBO. You’ll likely want to watch live so no one spoils you on what happens. When does the first episode start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the premiere.

The Time You Can Watch on the West Coast Depends on If You’re Streaming or Watching on TV

The premiere of Watchmen is tonight, Sunday, October 20, 2019. The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) if you’re watching on TV or online.

But West Coast is a little different. The premiere of Watchmen will air on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific for people on the West coast. But it will be available starting at 6 p.m. Pacific for West coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO.

This means that if you live in the West Coast region and watch on TV, you’ll be seeing the premiere a bit later than your counterparts who get the “eastern broadcast” feed versus the “western broadcast” feed. If you tune into HBO on TV at 6 p.m. Pacific when everyone else is watching, you’ll see either the end of Jojo Rabbit or the beginning of Isn’t It Romantic?

But if you watch it via streaming on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch right at the same time as your eastern counterparts, according to HBO’s online schedule. The online schedule lists HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming as being simultaneous with the Eastern coast release, while HBO West’s TV channel release is later.

The episode will be available On Demand on October 21.

As for what channel the show is on, Watchmen airs exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

The premiere will be one hour long. HBO sometimes lets its shows run longer than an hour, but that won’t be the case for Watchmen‘s premiere.

HBO describes the series this way: “Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

The series will have nine episodes. Episode 1 is titled: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice.” The description for the pilot reads: “In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Jeremy Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants.”

