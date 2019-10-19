‘Watchmen’: HBO Release Date, TV Episode Titles & Descriptions

What might be the biggest hit to come to HBO since Game of Thrones is premiering on Sunday night. Watchmen has a lot of hype surrounding the new series, and fans hope that ratings are big enough to get the show renewed for a second season. Here’s what we know so far about the show’s schedule, including the release date, time, TV episode titles, and descriptions. This post will have spoilers in terms of episode titles and descriptions.

‘Watchmen’ Premieres on Sunday, October 20

The new HBO TV series Watchmen will premiere Sunday night, October 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.)

There Will Be Nine Episodes in the Season

At this point it’s not known if there will be more than one season. But what we do know is that Season 1 will have nine episodes.

According to HBO, these are the episode titles and descriptions for the first six episodes, which is all HBO has released so far.

Episode 1: October 20, 9 p.m. Eastern – “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

“In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Jeremy Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants.”

Episode 2: October 27, 9 p.m. Eastern – “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship”

“As Angela relives haunting memories of an attack on her family, she detains a mysterious man (Lou Gossett Jr.) who claims responsibility for Tulsa’s most recent murder. Elsewhere, an original play is performed for an audience of one.”

Episode 3: November 3, 9 p.m. Eastern – “She Was Killed By Space Junk”

“Following a late-night visit from the senator who authored Masked Policing Legislation in Oklahoma, FBI agent Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) heads to Tulsa to take over the recent murder investigation. The Lord of The Manor receives a harshly worded letter and responds accordingly.”

Episode 4: November 10, 9 p.m. Eastern – “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own”

“Reclusive trillionaire Lady Trieu (Hong Chau) finally enters the stage with a mysterious offer. With Blake (Jean Smart) getting closer to the truth of her coverup, Angela (Regina King) enlists Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) for help. Meanwhile, The Lord (Jeremy Irons) trains two new servants.”

Episode 5: November 17, 9 p.m. Eastern – “Little Fear of Lightning”

“The origin story of Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) is at last revealed, as is the truth behind the greatest hoax in American history. Far away, The Smartest Man In The World (Jeremy Irons) plots a daring escape.”

Episode 6: November 24, 9 p.m. Eastern – “This Extraordinary Being”

“Deep under the influence of Nostalgia, Angela (Regina King) gets a firsthand account of her grandfather’s journey.”

The Last Three Episode Titles Are Not Confirmed

After Episode 6 there are three more episodes, but the titles are not confirmed yet by HBO. They are listed on the WGA Directory, so they’re subject to change. For example, Episode 8 is listed as being called “This Extraordinary Being” but that’s the title for Episode 6.

The episode titles left on the WGA Directory are “An Almost Religous Awe,” “A God Walks Into Abar,” and “See How They Fly.” It’s rumored that “See How They Fly” is the name of the finale episode, but this is not confirmed.

