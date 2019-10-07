Who Died on the ‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Premiere? Live Updates

We were told that the Season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot on the USA Network would be crazy. But we didn’t know that included people dying. Here’s a live update as the show airs revealing who died in the episode tonight. This article will have major spoilers for the Season 4 premiere.

This story will be updated live. So the deaths will be in chronological order as they happen during the episode.

The episode begins by continuing Angela’s talk with Price. She says that Whiterose’s project of changing the past is real and she knows how to take it over. “There’s nothing you can do to stop me.”

Price says he’s been trying to protect Angela from Whiterose and begs her to beg. But Angela tells him to stop panicking and remove all of his emotion. “Isn’t that what you’re good at?”

It turns out that Price was wearing a wire. At Angela’s insistence, he walks away. Whiterose’s people walk up past him and shoot her in the head. :(

I can’t help but wonder if Angela knew this was going to happen, and believes so strongly in Whiterose’s project that she believes she’s still alive or will somehow come back. Was that why she was so calm about the whole thing?

About 30 minutes into the episode, Freddie (played by Jake Busey) asks Elliot not to release the pornography video. He’s the lawyer for Whiterose’s Dark Army, and he’s in over his head when Elliot blackmails him into helping. When he realizes there’s no way out and no one on his side, he shoots and kills himself.

So now 30 minutes into the episode, there are two deaths already. That’s a big body count for this episode.

This is a developing story.

