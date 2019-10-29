Who Is Kelly Dodd Dating Now?

Kelly Dodd’s romances have been a big part of the Real Housewives franchise. Her relationship with Dr. Brian Regan ending abruptly, fans have been curious to see who the next man in Dodd’s life will be. The answer came faster than some expected when it was revealed that the reality star was dating reporter Rick Leventhal. He has been with Fox News since 1997 and is currently listed as one of their senior correspondents.

Dodd Met Leventhal in the Hamptons

Dodd spoke to People about the new romance with Leventhal. During the interview, she confirmed that the couple met in The Hamptons. Going even further in her confirmation, she took the time to already draw a comparison to her former partner. “It’s new, we haven’t even had sex. But he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did,” Dodd said.

She Teased Fans with the Possibility of Marriage

Fans who follow Dodd on Instagram were treated to a curious exchange between the cast member and one of her followers. In the comments, a user going by the name @_elise.else_ wrote to Dodd that Leventhal was a “perfect 10/10 score.” In response, Dodd wrote back with the message, “that’s weird because we are getting married on 10/10/2020.” Whether it was a joke or teaser remains to be seen. Fellow cast members on the series spoke out about the situation during their appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Leventhal himself hasn’t got in on the speculation, remaining quiet on the subject.

Dodd Is Supportive of His Job at Fox News

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is not afraid to show her support for the new man in her life. While in New York, she paid a visit to Leventhal while he was doing his daily duties for the network. The couple documented the big moment on both of their public Instagram accounts. For her part, Dodd posted a photo with her boyfriend and included the message, “going to work day with my baby @foxnews @rickleventhal .. what a treat to watch you in person live !!”

Leventhal Has Traveled the World

While Leventhal may have worked his way up to the anchor desk in Fox’s studio, he has also covered events around the world. Though his job, the reporter has been on the frontlines in Iraq and at Ground Zero after the events of 9/11. Dodd herself took notice as he covered Hurricane Dorian. “I’m so proud of my @rickleventhal .. you are so brave and you work so hard to cover the news.. I’m so proud of you !! ❤️❤️❤️you ..let’s pray Dorian stays at sea.. #hurricanedorian #foxnews #rickleventhal #anchorman,” Dodd wrote on her Instagram account.

The Couple Isn’t Afraid to Have Fun

Both Leventhal and Dodd’s Instagram accounts are full of photos from their travels together. While many of the images show off their playful and loving moments, nothing comes close to their Halloween outfits. For the holiday, the couple came up with matching costumes that brought the Steampunk look to life. The sleeveless Leventhal even added eye makeup to his costume. It was a decidedly different side of the reporter who usually covers the most serious new stories in the world.