Who Is Sean Spicer’s DWTS Partner?

Much of this season’s controversy has come from the appearance of Sean Spicer in the cast. What isn’t in doubt is the abilities of his dance partner, Lindsay Arnold. The Utah native is a professional dancer that specializes in Latin as well as Ballroom categories. Far from her first season on DWTS, Arnold has one of the best track records among her fellow pros this season.

Arnold Appeared on So You Think You Can Dance

Before she came to Dancing with the Stars, Arnold tried out for the Fox series So You Think You Can Dance. At the time, she was just 16, but still made it through against older competitors. The dancer would reach the final 20 before leaving the competition. Though not a winner, it was enough to secure her a place on the series’ national tour.

She Won Dancing with the Stars Season 25

Arnold came to DWTS during its 16th season; her first pairing of the series with Victor Ortiz. Arnold’s first season would see the dancer and her celebrity finishing in 8th place, but she would soon recover with other pairings. After finishing in 2nd place during the 24th season, the dancer came back to take the trophy with Jordan Fisher.

Her previous seasons leading up to the current pairing with Spicer have seen the dancer fall in the rankings. She finished in 7th place with both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and DeMarcus Ware. For his part, Ware felt like the pairing with Arnold went out in the best possible way. “The thing is, I think we went out on a high note,” Ware told a reporter for Entertainment Tonight. “It was the highest score we’ve had the whole season. [But it’s] not just about the judges’ scores, it’s all about people getting out there and voting.” It was a positive attitude by Ware that coincided with Arnold’s approach to taking on the dance floor.

The Dancer Got Married in 2015

Outside of her professional dancing obligations, Arnold found time to get married to her high school sweetheart. “I could never have imagined that when I was 16 years old I would have met the man I would marry and who would be my partner – yesterday, today and tomorrow,” the dancer told People. Though she had dated the groom during school, it was a trip to Africa that saw the couple get engaged. A day-long set of events followed that saw friends and family celebrate the big day. The ceremony featured some of her fellow dancers from the series, including Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.