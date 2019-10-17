Why Was ‘Supernatural’ Canceled?

Supernatural is coming to an end after 15 seasons. The story of the Winchester Brothers and their quest to defeat evil itself has brought in die-hard fans and viewers alike. Over its run, this show has proven to be one of CW’s most popular titles, ever with millions of viewers each week and more catching classic episodes via syndication and streaming.

The announcement of the series’ finale has been met with sadness by cast, crew, and those who still feel like there is some life left in the journey. The stars, series creator and even the network itself have their reasons why this was the right time to end Supernatural. Whether the full story comes to light, it’s time for fans to buckle up for one last adventure.

The Cast Explained the Decision While Speaking at VegasCon

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles spoke about the cancellation when talking to fans at a Supernatural panel. According to the site PopBuzz and various fan accounts of the interaction, the actors were honest about their reasons for saying goodbye to their now-famous characters. While Padalecki said it was a “community” based decision, his on-screen brother had more to say about the topic. Ackles spoke candidly on where the show could go from here and how it truly was a group decision. “It wasn’t an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out,” he told the panel.

This isn’t the first time the actors have spoke on Supernatural‘s final season. In an emotional video posted to Ackles social media, they talked about the announcement and their dedication to the series. It was just one of the numerous times they have directly reached out to fans with important events, details, and news.

Series Creator Eric Kripke May Have Moved on to Do Other Projects, but He Still Has a Fondness for the Show

In honor of #SPN300, here's my original #SPN pitch from 2004. The pilot story is very different, but the tone always rang clear to me. Could never have imagined what this show became and the good it's done. Humbled and grateful beyond words to you all. #SPNFamily @cw_spn pic.twitter.com/eH5RL9sJ6q — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 7, 2019

In a Reddit AMA for his current series The Boys, Kripke took time to reflect on the end of the road for the characters. In terms of the finale, Kripke wrote “I’m a little bit emotional about it. It was comforting to always have that show there.”

The series had some major differences from Kripke’s initial pitch to what is has become today. In honor of the show’s 300 episodes, the creator took to Twitter with a blast from the past. The four pages he posted were from the original series pitch and addressed the entire world he was creating at the time.

Executive Producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb Did Not Address the Reason in Their Official Statement

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show, both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime,” they said in a statement released to USA Today. “We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the sendoff they deserve,” the pair continued in their praise of the series.

The Network Has Expressed Continued Interest in the Series at This Year’s Winter TCAs

While taking questions from critics and reporters at the event, CW President Mark Pedowitz insisted that there was still a future for the series at his network. He also spoke about the show’s ability to be a good partner to any CW show. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Pedowitz as saying, “It’s really that simple. They have created something of these two brothers we’ve had these discussions that actually transcends anything. … [I]f I could find a way that it stays the whole time on and it still holds up and the studio can still figure out how to do it, we’re all in.” The network is already in a period of change as they say goodbye to several series and try to usher in a new group of hits.

For its part, the CW continues to promote the series and encourages fans to interact through their various social media sites. The actors themselves also have plans for the future. Padalecki is set for a new series that will also air on the network.