Is the ‘Wrinkles the Clown’ Documentary on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon?

If you’re interested in watching the new Wrinkles the Clown documentary, then you might be wondering if it’s on your favorite streaming service. We have good news and bad news.

No, the ‘Wrinkles the Clown’ Documentary Is Not on Netflix or Hulu

Netflix is a favorite streaming service, but it’s not an option for watching Wrinkles the Clown. The documentary is available for purchase from a number of sources. Because Netflix does not offer add-on options for additional prices, that might be part of the reason why the documentary isn’t available on the streaming service.

Hulu, another favorite streaming service, also does not offer an option for watching Wrinkles the Clown.

Yes, the Documentary Can be Streamed on Amazon

If you have Amazon, though, you’re in luck. You can purchase and stream Wrinkles the Clown on Amazon today from this link. You can rent the HD version of the movie for just $4.99.

Once you’re signed up on Amazon Prime, you can then watch the documentary on-demand anytime after. You can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The description on Amazon reads: “It started with a YouTube video: a sleeping child, oblivious to the clown slowly emerging from under her bed. Soon, more mysterious videos surfaced. Wrinkles The Clown explores the internet phenomenon and the hysteria it inspired.”

Additional Options for Watching ‘Wrinkles the Clown’

You can watch Wrinkles the Clown on iTunes here.

You can also watch on Fandango Now.

Google Play is another option for $5.99. You can also watch on Vudu.

You can watch through Xbox’s Video Market Place – Choose Zune – Featured and then search the titles for Wrinkles the Clown.

Another option is to watch on YouTube’s VOD platform. It costs $5.99 to rent on YouTube, which is $1 more than on Amazon.

If you’d rather rent the movie On Demand, confirmed options include:

AT&T Uverse On Demand: Listed under Uverse Movies – Featured/Early Releases

Cablevision On Demand: Listed under Movies – Advanced Screenings

Charter Spectrum Channel 1 On Demand: Listed under Movie – New Releases. Search for the title.

Comcast HD On Demand: Listed under Movies – Indies & Foreign – Magnolia Pictures.

Cox Early Screening: Listed under In Theaters.

DirectTV Channel 1000 & 1100 On Demand: Listed under Movies – Search Titles

Suddenlink: Listed under Movies & Events – New Releases

Fios By Verizon: Listed under Movies – By Genre – Indies & Docs – Magnolia

The movie is one hour and 18 minutes long.

Note to parents: this isn’t a kid-friendly documentary. About 38 minutes into the movie, there’s a scene with nudity in a strip club, along with some scary scenes and strong language in the movie. You will want to view this first and then decide if it’s appropriate for your children.

The documentary is an interesting ride. If you’re debating whether it’s one worth taking, I would suggest definitely going on the journey.

