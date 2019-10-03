Wrinkles the Clown Documentary: Movie Showtimes Near Me

The highly anticipated Wrinkles the Clown documentary, which explores the saga of Wrinkles and the creepy clown sightings of 2016, premieres in select theaters on October 4, 2019. Here’s a look at the theaters near you and showtimes.

Wrinkles the Clown Is Showing in Select Theaters on October 4

On Friday, October 4, the Wrinkles the Clown documentary will be showing in the following select theaters across the country. Since showtimes are subject to change and seats can fill up quickly, contact your local theater to ensure the times are the same and tickets are still available. Most of these theaters only listed dates through October 10. You will need to contact the theater to see if it’s showing the movie after October 10.

To buy tickets you can visit the Wrinkles the Clown site here. All times listed are local times.

Phoenix, Arizona: FilmBar – 9:45 p.m. on October 4; 8:05 p.m. on October 5; and 10 p.m. on October 6.

Santa Monica, California: Monica Film Center – 9:55 p.m. on October 4 through October 10.

Boulder, Colorado: Boedecker Theater – The movie premieres at 8:45 p.m. on October 4.

Bonita Springs, Florida: The Prado Stadium 12: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on October 3 through October 10.

Key West, Florida: Tropic Cinema Key West – 8:55 p.m. on October 4 through October 10.

Jacksonville, Florida: Sun-Ray Cinema: 9 p.m. on October 4 and every night after though at least October 10.

Maitland, Florida: Enzian Theater: 9:15 p.m. on October 4 and every night after through at least October 10.

Silver Spring, Maryland: 9:45 p.m. on October 3 at the AFI Silver Theatre Cultural Center.

Tallahassee, Florida: Cap City Video Lounge – The screening will be at the Fantomas Theatre. A time hasn’t been publicly announced, so contact Cap City Video for details.

Baltimore, Maryland: Charles Theatre – 10:15 p.m. October 4 through October 10.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina: Aperture Cinema – 9 p.m. on October 4 through October 10.

Ithaca, New York: Cinemapolis 5 – 7:30 p.m. October 4; 9:30 p.m. October 5 through October 9; 2:30 and 9:30 p.m. on October 10.

New York, New York: IFC Center 5 at 323 Avenue of the Americas – 10:30 p.m. on October 4 (including a Q&A with director Michael Beach Nichols); then 10:30 p.m. October 5-9, then 4:40 p.m. October 10.

Pelham, New York: Pelham Picture House – Listed as “coming soon.” This is listed on the Wrinkles website, but no time is listed on the Pelham Picture House’s website.

Rome, New York: Capitol Theatre – 9:30 p.m. on October 4

Columbus, Ohio: Gateway Film Center 8 on 1550 North High Street – 10 p.m. on October 4; 9:50 p.m. on October 5; and 2:20 p.m. on October 6.

Eugene, Oregon: Broadway Metro – 8:30 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. on October 4, 9:30 p.m. on October 5, 4:20 and 9:30 p.m. on October 6, 9 p.m. on October 7-10.

Seattle, Washington: SIFF Cinema at the Uptown – 8:45 p.m. on October 4 through October 10.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Oriental Theatre: 9:15 p.m. on October 4 through October 9, then 9:45 p.m. on October 10.

The Movie Will Open at the Following Theaters after October 4

On October 5, the movie will play at the following theaters:

Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama (a time is not listed)

The Luna Theater at Mill No. 5 in Lowell, Massachusetts – October 5 at 5:05 p.m., October 12 at 5:05 p.m., and October 22 at 7:35 p.m.

The Carolina Theatre-Durham in Durham, North Carolina – 9:30 p.m. on October 5, 6, and 7. On October 8: 2:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7:20 p.m., and 9:20 p.m. On October 9: 2:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. On October 10: 9:30 p.m.

On October 11, 2019, the movie will play at the Cinema 21 Theatre in Portland, Oregon. A time isn’t listed and it’s not yet listed on their website, however.

On October 18, 2019, the movie will play at The Loft Cinema in Tucson, Arizona. (Note: Clicking on the link for The Loft Cinema indicates it’s playing on October 4, but the main website and Loft Cinema note it is premiering on October 18.) It will also play at the Fort Wayne Cinema Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

To buy tickets and see all the showtimes near you, visit the Wrinkles the Clown site here. You can also watch Wrinkles the Clown on Demand, iTunes, Amazon Video, Fandango Now, Google Play, Xbox, and YouTube’s VOD platform.

