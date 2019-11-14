2019 CMAs Women in Country Tribute: Who Were Those Performers?

The 2019 Country Music Association Awards opened the night with an absolutely massive performance Wednesday (Nov. 13), featuring a medley of classic country songs performed by over a dozen of country music’s biggest female stars.

“I love the fact that we’re just going to be up there paying tribute and representing women in country music,” host Carrie Underwood tells USA Today, adding, “We’re wanting to put us out there and make eyeballs and ears see that women are important in country music, and we want to be celebrated. I think it will be a very heartfelt evening. We want it to be that.”

The performance was anchored by Underwood and her co-hosts, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, but there were a lot of faces up there that might not be as recognizable to some people. Here’s a handy guide to the 11 other women on stage.

Terri Clark

This 51-year-old singer/guitar player was part of the ’90s country movement that saw women really come to the forefront with some boot-stompin’, no-nonsense music. She is best known for her original songs “Better Things to Do,” “If I Were You” “You’re Easy on the Eyes,” and “Emotional Girl,” plus her cover of Warren Zevon’s “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me.”

Terri Clark – Better Things To Do (Official Video)

Sara Evans

Evans burst onto the country scene in the early 2000s with “Suds in the Bucket” and “Born to Fly,” then she went through a period where she wasn’t making a lot of music. She was embroiled in a messy divorce from her husband, Craig Schelske, whom she accused of verbal abuse, alcohol abuse, infidelity, and other charges.

Evans reemerged on the music scene in 2011 with “A Little Bit Stronger,” which earned her Single of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year noms from the CMAs.

Sara Evans – Born To Fly

Crystal Gayle

One of the matriarchs on stage for the medley, Gayle is the younger sister of famed country star Loretta Lynn. She achieved her greatest success in the late 1970s with “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” “Talking In Your Sleep” and “Half the Way,” all of which hit the mainstream charts in addition to the country charts. In the 1980s, she had a string of No. 1 country hits and has also always been known for her floor-length dark brown hair.

Crystal Gayle – don't it make my brown eyes blue

The Highwomen

This quartet is made up of emerging country stars Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires. Their name is a nod to the famous quarter of country singers called The Highwaymen, made up of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Willie Nelson. The group made their debut on April 1, 2019, at Loretta Lynn’s birthday celebration concert.

The Highwomen: Redesigning Women [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Martina McBride

One of the most decorated women on stage for this performance, McBride has been a country music staple since her debut album in 1992. She is best known for “My Baby Loves Me,” “Wild Angels,” “A Broken Wing,” “Happy Girl,” “Independence Day,” and “Love’s the Only House.”

Martina McBride – Independence Day

Jennifer Nettles

This lead vocalist of the country duo Sugarland has been doing so much more than singing in her time since bursting on the scene in the mid-2000s. Nettles hosted the CMA Country Christmas special every year from 2010 to 2016. In 2015, she played Dolly Parton’s mother in the NBC TV movie Coat of Many Colors, reprising the role in the 2016 sequel. And if you haven’t seen her as the deceased matriarch of the evangelical family Gemstones in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, you are really missing out.

The Righteous Gemstones: Misbehavin' with Jennifer Nettles and Walton Goggins (S1 E5 Clip) | HBO

Tanya Tucker

This 61-year-old is not the oldest performer on stage, but she was the youngest to have widespread commercial success, releasing “Delta Dawn” in 1972 when she was only 13 years old. The following year she charted three straight No. 1 country hits with “What’s Your Mama’s Name,” “Blood Red and Goin’ Down,” and “Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone).” She would go on to have 16 more hits that peaked at either first or second on the country charts.

Tanya Tucker – Delta Dawn
Tanya Tucker had her first country hit in 1972, when she was just 13 years old. Over the succeeding decades, Tucker became one of the few child performers to mature into adulthood without losing her audience, and during the course of her career, she notched a remarkable streak of Top Ten and Top 40 hits. Born in Seminole, Texas, much of Tucker's childhood was spent moving throughout the Southwest as her father pursued construction jobs. At the age of six, she began taking saxophone lessons; two years later, she decided she wanted to sing, and made an auspicious debut with Mel Tillis, who was so impressed by her talents that he invited her onstage to perform. In 1969, Tucker and her family moved to Las Vegas, where she regularly performed. Eventually, she recorded a demo tape that gained the attention of songwriter Dolores Fuller, who sent it to producer Billy Sherrill. At the time, Sherrill was the head of A&R at CBS Records, and he was so impressed with the demo tape that he signed the teenaged vocalist to Columbia Records. Sherrill initially planned to have Tucker record "The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA," but she passed on the tune, choosing "Delta Dawn" — a song she heard Bette Midler sing on The Tonight Show — instead. Released in the spring of 1972, the song became an instant hit, peaking at number six on the country charts and scraping the bottom of the pop charts. At first, Columbia Records tried to downplay Tucker's age, but soon word leaked out and she became a sensation — her second single, "Love's the Answer," also became a Top Ten hit later in 1972. Tucker's third single, "What's Your Mama's Name," became her first number one hit in the spring of 1973. Two other number ones — "Blood Red and Goin' Down" and "Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)" — followed, establishing Tucker as a major star. In 1975, she signed with MCA Records, where she had a string of hit singles that ran into the late '70s. In 1978, she decided to radically change her image and cross over to rock with her T.N.T. album. Despite the controversy over the record and its sexy cover, it went gold the following year. By the end of the '70s, her sales were declining — in 1980 she only had two hits. Also in 1980, she recorded a few singles with Glen Campbell, with whom she was romantically linked. In addition to recording, she also made her feature film debut in Hard Country. She switched to Arista Records in 1982, where she had several hits, highlighted by the Top Ten "Feel Right." In 1984 and 1985, she had no hits and signed with Capitol Records. In early 1986, she returned with "One Love at a Time," which rocketed to number three. For the rest of the decade, she scored a constant stream of Top Ten singles, including four number one hits. Her success continued in the early '90s, even though her sales began slumping as the decade wore on. By the new millennium, Tucker was still in the game. Several retrospectives and various hits collections were released; In 2002, Tucker issued her 31st album, her most personal album to date, Tanya. More compilations followed, culminating in the live recording/DVD Live at Billy Bob's Texas in 2005.

Gretchen Wilson

This self-proclaimed “Redneck Woman” released a debut album in 2004 that spawned four hits: “Here for the Party,” “When I Think About Cheatin'”, “Homewrecker” and the aforementioned “Redneck Woman.” She is also a vocal advocate for adult education programs, having testified before Congress about her experiences dropping out of high school in 9th grade and then being able to attain her GED through an adult education program later in life.

Gretchen Wilson – Redneck Woman (Official Video)

