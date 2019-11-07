7-Eleven Deals on Veterans Day 2019

7-Eleven is open for Veterans Day. The company offers unique deals just for veterans and active-duty personnel. Instead of the usual in-store verification methods, this nationally known brand utilizes its 7Rewards loyalty program for holiday specials. A free cup of coffee is in store for customers who qualify through two distinct programs.

Veterans Advantage Discounts

The chain has partnered with Veterans Advantage to present discounts to service members. This corporation was established to help veterans, as well as active-duty personnel, find discounts. To take part in any military promotions, customers must be enrolled in both the Veterans Advantage program and 7Rewards. Veteran Advantage members who sign up for the 7-Eleven rewards program also receive bonus points on purchases. Bonus points can be used to get a range of free items at any US store location.

To sign up for both accounts, the company recommends certain steps. First, customers are encouraged to download the 7-Eleven app. At that time, each customer should sign in and register their new rewards account. Next, the store asks military customers to visit the Veterans Advantage website. While there, they should apply for an ID or membership. Lastly, the 7Rewards accounts must be connected to the Veterans Advantage account.

Use the app at checkout to gain points. Customers with a VetRewards Card receive extra points with every $10 spent at participating locations. Veterans Advantage members with free memberships receive 300 points with each qualifying $10 spent. Bonus points can be used on a variety of popular 7-Eleven items like Slurpees and Big Gulp drinks. Every 7th coffee purchase is also free to members.

Special Deals

Pizza deals are available for all appetites. Customers can save $1 when they buy a pizza and 2-liter Pepsi. The $4 meal deal includes two Pepsi or Mountain Dew bottles along with two slices of pizza. Any size coffee is on sale for $1,

7-Eleven now provides delivery in selected markets. The number of items available can be found on their online delivery website. While hours vary, the company states that this option is available both day and night. Selected deals are listed for each day. A popular delivery day is Sunday as the gameday specials extend to beer and party supplies. This shopping option is available on Veterans Day. Customers should always check before ordering to ensure their location is participating. If a customer has trouble making up their mind, the company offers helpful guides that lead to selected products and useful items for any occasion.

Healthy Options

Customers on a diet can take advantage of healthy choices from the 7-Eleven brand. Side and entree size salads come with or without dressing. Calorie counts range from the low-calorie kale and quinoa salad to the chicken caesar pasta salad. For snacks, fruit cups feature various combinations including the original fruit blend. Chip and dip cups are also available.

Gift Cards

Gift cards for any participating location are also available for purchase on Veterans Day. These cards come in several styles ranging from the standard logo to thank you and coffee designs. In addition to the company’s own cards, stores sell gift cards for various businesses. The biggest categories are restaurants, stores, prepaid, and entertainment options.