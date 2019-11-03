’90 Day Fiance’ Season 7 Cast: Meet the New Couples

With 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way coming to the end of their recent seasons, it makes way for a new season of the original 90 Day Fiance. Season 7 is here and there is another batch of long-distance couples hoping to take their relationships to the altar.

In addition to the new couples, familiar faces Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who have been appearing on the spinoff Before the 90 Days, will continue their story on 90 Day Fiance. But, their relationship will continue to hit some bumps. In a promo clip of the new season, Deem is shown getting Botox in preparation for Ilesanmi’s trip to see her in the United States. Later on, in the promo video, Ilesanmi is shown sobbing over the relationship. In the video, Deem asks Ilesanmi if he still wants to get married.

Some of Ilesanmi and Deem’s major issues have included Ilesanmi’s dishonesty, their age difference, Deem’s temper, and Deem’s inability to have a baby.

But, these two aren’t the only ones with relationship troubles. Read on below to get to know each of the new cast members on 90 Day Fiance this season and start making your own predictions about which couples are still together.

Tania and Syngin on “90 Day Fiance”

Us Weekly reported that Tania went to South Africa to meet another man who she had met on a dating app but that connection fell through and she ended up striking up romance with bartender Syngin. The two hit it off so well that Tania ended up staying in South Africa for four months. Now, Syngin is moving to Connecticut to be with Tania, but he doesn’t expect to be living in a shed under Tania’s mother’s rules.

Natalie and Michael on “90 Day Fiance”

Introducing Natalie and Michael From ’90 Day Fiancé’s’ New Season https://t.co/xWGGdLDloV pic.twitter.com/iL6YNE0DWd — Sugar Mummy (@findsugarmummy) November 1, 2019

These two met through a close friend and Natalie hails from the Ukraine. These two couldn’t be more different as Natalie is religious, while Michael isn’t. She also enjoys having her fun, while Michael likes a more rustic, laid-back lifestyle.

In one preview clip from the new season, Natalie is asked by production if she loves Michael and she has no reply. Michael, who is sitting next to her in the clip, becomes upset, gets up from his chair and says, “That’s a fucking wrap for me. I’m gonna go back there and pack.” If we were to guess whether or not Michael and Natalie are still together, we would say “no”, but, there are plenty of couples who have gone through worse on this show and stay together.

Robert and Anny on “90 Day Fiance”

Robert proposed to Anny on the first day they met in person. The two met on social media and then Robert took a cruise to the Dominican Republic so they could meet. Unfortunately for Robert, he’s unable to bring her to the United States as soon as he’d like, between trying to earn money and take care of his son.

In a clip from the new season, Robert talks potential haters and says, “For people who think this is crazy I say, ‘What the hell, mind your business.’ I don’t listen to what nobody says, I go with my heart and my mind.” According to E! News, Robert applied for a K-1 Visa and it was approved.

Blake and Jasmin on “90 Day Fiance”

These two met online and Blake flew to Finland to meet Jasmin, but Blake’s family and friends are skeptical of Jasmin’s intentions. Us Weekly has reported that it’s because Jasmin’s sister also married someone and moved to Los Angeles, California.

Michael and Juliana on “90 Day Fiance”

Michael Jessen, 41, and Juliana Custodio, 23, have quite the age difference. Michael, from Connecticut, met Brazilian model Juliana at a friend’s yacht party and they carried on a relationship but Juliana was denied a tourist via to the US. Michael later proposed to Juliana and he applied for the K1 visa. In an exclusive sneak peek via People, Michael talked about meeting his fiancee and said, “My fiancée’s name is Juliana. She’s from Goiania, Brazil. Juliana and I met on a big yacht party that a friend of mine was throwing in Croatia. There were a lot of celebrities there … I remember when I first saw her. She’s beautiful, amazing body — I don’t necessarily believe in love at first sight, but it’s like we were kindred spirits.”

He continued, “There are certainly a lot of people that may pass judgment, may think I’m just an old sleazy, rich guy going after a young hot woman. It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t really care. Unfortunately, I had to go back to America. It was really, really hard to say goodbye. But I knew it wasn’t the end. We had such a connection — it was just the beginning of something really beautiful.”

Michael has a lot of baggage, with two kids and an ex-wife, plus more of a budge than Juliana would like. Because of their age difference, among other things, Michael’s family is concerned about Juliana’s true feelings.

Anna Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu on “90 Day Fiance”

’90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Meet Anna and Mursel – New Couple Keeps Children A Secret https://t.co/0ObAvw9Ynu pic.twitter.com/RC1XcV6269 — Hiphoptrendsnow.com (@hiphoptrendsnow) October 19, 2019

On 90 Day Fiance this season, Anna and Mursel try to keep her three kids a secret because Mursel’s family does not approve of having children out of wedlock. Mursel is from Turkey and Anna is from Nebraska. The two met on social media. Reality TV World reported that Anna’s family has doubts about Mursel’s love for Anna.

Whether their families approve or not, these two got married in Nebraska on September 8, 2019, according to Starcasm.

Emily and Sasha on “90 Day Fiance”

Is ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Emily and Sasha Still Together? Spoilers https://t.co/j9FbSUhmY0 pic.twitter.com/JYf36Pv2AE — Sugar Mummy (@findsugarmummy) November 3, 2019

Emily was living in Oregon but moved to Russia after graduating from college, where she met fitness trainer Sasha and became pregnant. Sasha has already been married twice and has had two other children, making this baby his third.

Fox News reported that Emily moved to Russia in order to teach English. So, when Sasha started training her at the gym, she began teaching him English. In an interview with Fox, Emily talked about her reaction to Sasha’s telling her about his ex-wives and children. Emily said, “Our second walk together – when he told me, of course, my initial reaction was that he was a jerk, womanizer or something along those lines. He explained where his past relationships went wrong, and I understood. Our personalities really meshed well and he seemed genuine in his explanation, so I gave him a shot.”

