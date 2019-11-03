90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Cast: Follow Them on Instagram

90 Day Fiancé season 7 premieres November 3, 2019 at 8/7c on TLC. The upcoming season features seven new couples and one returning fan-favorite pair – Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. Season 7 promises plenty of tears, fights and drama, as well as a few issues with prenups, a new 90 Day baby and a wedding or two.

Couples featured this season include Tania and Syngin, Robert and Anny, Blake and Jasmin, Michael and Juliana, Emily and Sasha, Mike and Natalie, and Anna and Mursel, so there will be plenty of storylines to keep fans busy this season.

Read on to find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé season 7 cast and how to follow the couples on Instagram:

Tania (Connecticut) & Syngin (South Africa)

Tania, 29, met Syngin, also 29, when she went to South Africa to connect with a different man she had met on a dating app. After meeting her date, she realized the two didn’t have much in common, so she went out dancing on her own. Later that same night she met Syngin, who was tending bar at a club she was at; the two had an immediate connection, and she decided to extend her trip for a few more months to explore a relationship with the South African native. The two are facing issues regarding getting a prenup and having children throughout season 7, so the reality stars have some big decisions to make before the wedding.

Robert (Florida) & Anny (Dominican Republic)

Robert, 41, met Anny, 30, through a mutual friend; after the two connected online, Robert booked a cruise which landed in the Dominican Republic for a day. Robert met up with the Dominican beauty after the ship landed, and he ended up proposing after just eight hours together. Robert is a single dad with a 4-year-old son, and although he is smitten with his new beau, he worries that she is using him for his money. The two can be seen fighting over money in a few promo clips for the upcoming season, and a friend of Robert’s even offers to buy her a ticket to go back to the Dominican Republic.

Robert’s Instagram: @shotta558 (private)

Anny’s Instagram: TBD (will update when found)

Blake (California) & Jasmin (Finland)

Blake, 29, met Jasmin, 27, online and the two quickly hit it off before Blake flew to Finland to meet her in person; the two were engaged before he left. Now that Jasmin is flying to Los Angeles to be with Blake, his friends are concerned the Finland native — whose sister is already in America on a green card — is only with Blake for a visa. However, Blake isn’t letting their worries dampen his spirit; he believes the two are made for each other. “It may look like we have nothing in common, but Jasmin and I are meant to be together,” Blake stated in the promo.

Michael (Connecticut) & Juliana (Brazil)

Michael, 41, met his girlfriend Juliana, 23, after a friend threw together a celebrity yacht party in Croatia. Michael felt like he and Juliana were “kindred spirits” and the two quickly fell in love. Shortly after, Juliana applied for a tourist visa but was denied, so Michael proposed to the Brazilian model so they could apply for the K1 Visa. Michael has two pre-teen children who are not much younger than Juliana, and Michael’s ex-wife and family have concerns about whether Juliana is with Michael for the right reasons. Juliana was also denied a visa due to speculation that she was a prostitute, although Michael verifies on the show that she is definitely not an escort.

Emily (Oregon) & Sasha (Russia)

Emily, 28, relocated to Volgograd, Russia to teach English after graduating college. There, she met her fiance Sasha, 31, who was a personal trainer at a local gym. The two hit it off quickly and Sasha proposed shortly after. Emily will be Sasha’s third wife, and she is also carrying his third child (from a third woman), so her family is convinced she will end up being Sasha’s third ex-wife. She is also pregnant in a foreign country, so her family is trying to convince her to come back to the U.S. to have the baby (she is 39 weeks pregnant in the premiere episode). Spoiler alert: the couple already welcomed their son Davidka to the world a few months ago!

Mike (Washington) & Natalie (Ukraine)

Mike, 34, hails from Washington state, while his girlfriend Natalie lives in Ukraine. The two met online through a mutual friend, and had an immediate connection, despite their differences: Natalie is a city girl, and Mike lives a more rustic, country lifestyle. Mike proposed to Natalie during their second visit in Paris, and the two are now preparing to apply for a K1 Visa. However, promos for this season don’t bode well for the couple, as Natalie apparently can’t tell Mike she loves him, which causes Mike to leave the set at one point (check out the scene in the video above, at the 2:20 mark).

Mike’s Instagram: TBD (will update when found)

Natalie’s Instagram: TBD (will update when found)

Anna (Nebraska) & Mursel (Turkey)

Anna, 38, and Mursel, also 38, are both beekeepers, and actually met through a beekeeper Facebook page. Despite their strong connection, and very obvious feelings for each other, Mursel is apparently keeping Anna’s three children a secret from his religious family because they don’t approve of having children out of wedlock. “I’m trying to keep Anna’s kids a secret from my family,” Mursel admits on the show, which does not sit well with Anna, who is starting to believe that she’s not meant to be happy. The two also have a significant language barrier, so they have a lot of obstacles to overcome on their road to happiness this season.

Anna’s Instagram: @annamcampisi

Mursel’s Instagram: TBD (will update when found)

Angela (Georgia) & Michael (Nigeria)

Angela, 54, and Michael, 30, are veterans to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The couple met online while Angela was working as a nursing assistant for hospice care in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The two quickly hit it off before Angela took a trip to Nigeria to meet Michael in person. Angela and Michael have faced many issues throughout their time together, including Michael’s (compulsive) lying, Angela’s fertility issues, a few cheating scandals, break ups and more. However, the two are still together today and are now planning on starting a family.

