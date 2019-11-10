90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé season 7 episode 2 airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. Tonight’s episode features a few exciting reunions, a tense family dinner, some shocking accusations and a disappointing visa interview, among other things.

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

The TLC description for the episode, titled “They Don’t Know,” reads, “Tania races to meet Syngin at the airport in time for a special arrival. Anna introduces Mursel to her family, and reveals a secret. Emily and Sasha have a tense meeting with his ex-wife, and interview allegations may prevent Juliana from coming to the U.S.”

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé episode:

Robert’s Son Prevents Him From Having Sex With Anny

Robert is eagerly awaiting Anny’s arrival in the U.S. on tonight’s episode of the show. “Today is the day I’ve been waiting for,” Robert says during a confessional, while another clip shows his son running up to Anny as she descends an escalator.

Considering the two have only seen each other in person once since they’ve been together, Anny was hoping for an intimate night with her man. “I want a lot of sex tonight,” Anny tells the cameras sensually during a confessional.

However, Robert and Anny’s first night back together is interrupted by Robert’s son Bryson, who can be seen throwing a tantrum, screaming and jumping all over the two, so it doesn’t look like Anny will be getting her alone-time with Robert anytime soon.

Juliana Makes Her First Appearance & is Accused of Being a Prostitute During Her Visa Interview

Michael and Juliana are reunited, tomorrow at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/jCBCasirN5 — TLC Network (@TLC) November 9, 2019

Tonight’s episode will also feature Juliana’s first appearance on the show, after Michael flies to Brazil to attend a visa interview with his girlfriend. The clip above shows their reunion after being apart for a full month; Michael knocks on her hotel door and Juliana greets her American beau with a big smile, a warm embrace and plenty of passionate kisses.

“Every time Juliana and I see each other it’s amazing, it’s very special,” Michael tells the cameras. “I love everything about her, really. She’s beautiful, she’s funny, she’s thoughtful, she’s smart … despite such different backgrounds we met at the right time in each of our lives.”

Unfortunately, the TLC description also promises some disappointment for the two, after Juliana’s visa interview doesn’t go the way they expected it to. Although the description doesn’t reveal details of the interview, a season 7 promo released a few weeks ago features a clip of Juliana discussing the interview and why it went poorly.

Sneak Peek: 90 Day Fiancé Season 7!These couples fell in love, got engaged and must tie the knot within 90 days of arriving in the U.S. – or risk losing love as their significant other must return to their home country. The seventh season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ premieres Sunday, November 3 at 8PM ET/PT. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-10-18T14:45:01.000Z

“The visa interview was bad,” she tells the cameras in the trailer above (at the 1:29 mark). “They asked me if I had been working as a prostitute the last ten years.” Another clip shows Michael vehemently defending Juliana while saying, “no, she’s not a prostitute,” and asking if that would make him her pimp.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to see how everything plays out for each of the reality couples this season. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more.

