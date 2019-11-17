90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé season 7 episode 3 airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. Tonight’s episode features a disappointing shopping spree, a tense family meeting, a new 90 Day baby and some disagreement regarding starting a family. Fans will also be introduced to Mike and Natalie, another new couple starring on the show this season.

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

The TLC description for the episode, titled “What Am I Worth to You?,” reads, “Anny is frustrated with Robert’s promised shopping spree. Tania and Syngin disagree on their future plans. Anna feels Mursel is asking too much from her. Emily goes into labor, but there are complications. And, meet new couple Mike and Natalie.”

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé episode:

Syngin & Tania Disagree About Their Future

He's a man with no specific plan! Don't miss #90DayFiance TOMORROW at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/j6NGgNP1Qs — TLC Network (@TLC) November 16, 2019

Tania and Syngin disagree on whether or not they should have children during tonight’s episode. Tania wants to start a family in the next two or three years, but Syngin isn’t sure he is ready for children quite yet. Last week’s “next on” promo shows the two arguing about when they should start trying.

“Whether I’m having kids with you or not, I’m having kids,” Tania told her South African fiance during last week’s promo. He wasn’t too thrilled with her comment, and tells the cameras during a confessional that he will “not be pressured or told when to have a child.” He also tells her, “it’s almost like you wrote the story and I’m just a character in it.”

Tania is also concerned about Syngin’s carefree attitude when it comes to planning their future. While the two are eating lunch with Tania’s friends, Syngin mentions that he plans to try a few different jobs out before settling on a specific career.

“I’m figuring out what I want to do with my life,” Syngin tells the cameras. He goes on to list a handful of different career paths he is considering now that he’s in the U.S., including being a fireman, tending bar, acting and opera.

Anny is Disappointed With Her Thrift Store Shopping Spree

Anny doesn’t appear to be happy with the shopping spree Robert planned for her. After the two arrive at a thrift store and she realizes that the clothes aren’t new, she tells Robert that she wants to leave.

“I think, I gonna go to America, I gonna buy fashionable clothes like Chanel, Versace … and he surprise me,” she tells the cameras. “Nobody bring me in a store like that. That’s f–ked up.”

Fans will also get to see Emily and Sasha welcome their son to the world, while Anna’s children confront Mursel on why he is keeping them a secret from his family, so tonight’s episode has plenty of drama for fans to look forward to.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to see how everything plays out for each of the reality couples this season.

