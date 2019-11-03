90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Premiere Time & Schedule

90 Day Fiancé season 7 premieres tonight, November 3, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, followed by the “Pillow Talk” edition of tonight’s episode directly after. Prior to the premiere, a “countdown” to the new season will air from 6 – 8 p.m. ET and 5 – 7 p.m. CT on TLC.

Season 7 will feature one former 90 Day reality couple – Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. Although the Georgia-native is featured heavily in a few promos for the season, TLC reportedly only uses her sparingly throughout the new season of the show; fans can expect just three or four episodes with her and Michael.

Read on for details on season 7, including what we know about the episodes, schedule and couples featuring this season:

Fans Can Expect 12-13 Episodes This Season

The description for episode 1, titled “I Want to Kiss You,” reads, “As the Americans await their fiancés impending arrivals, doubts about the perfect new lives that they’ve imagined come to light. Friends and family offer a dose of reality with harsh questions about how well they truly know their foreign partners.”

There is no synopsis or title for episode 2 just yet, but TLC’s description of the season reads, “Getting through customs if just the beginning. With just 90 days to wed on a fiancé visa, follow international couples as they attempt to overcome cultural barriers and family drama while in search of true love that knows no borders.”

There are usually 12-13 episodes per season of 90 Day Fiancé, so fans can expect season 7 to easily last into the new year. However, the first season of the show only had six episodes, and a few seasons only featured 10, so there is a chance that the network might air a shortened season, but it’s unlikely that the show will be less than 10 episodes.

Each episode will be released weekly, every Sunday following the season premiere, so episode 2 will air November 10, episode 3 on November 17, episode 4 on November 24, and so on. Heavy will update and/or release a new article highlighting the full schedule as soon as TLC releases one.

Season 7 Will Feature Seven New Couples & One Returning

Fan-favorite couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are returning for a few more episodes this season, after recently wrapping up season 3 of Before the 90 Days. In the promo above, shared by ET Online, Angela can be seen preparing for Michael’s arrival in the U.S. by getting some Botox.

However, the couple appears to be facing some obstacles throughout their time on the show; although the reality stars have been trying to start a family together, it looks like Michael might be getting cold feet when it comes to marrying Angela. Another clip shows Angela confronting Michael on whether or not he still wants to get married, which causes him to break down sobbing on the phone.

Season 7 will also feature seven new couples: Tania and Syngin, Robert and Anny, Blake and Jasmin, Michael and Juliana, Emily and Sasha, Mike and Natalie, and Anna and Mursel, so there will be plenty of storylines and drama to keep fans busy this season.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the new reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

