‘A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, starring Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations. This is a sequel to last year’s A Godwink Christmas.

How To Watch ‘A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love’

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love premieres tonight, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Nov. 20 at 1:06 a.m. Eastern, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., Nov. 25 at 1 p.m., Nov. 28 at 9 a.m., Dec. 3 at 11:03 p.m., Dec. 6 at 11 a.m., Dec. 8 at 3:09 a.m., Dec. 12 at 11 a.m., Dec. 15 at 5 a.m., Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., Dec. 21 at 5 a.m., and Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Multiple coincidences and a chance meeting bring Alice and Jack, two strangers from very different family backgrounds, together for a weekend wedding celebration. Encouraged by her family, led by mom Olga, Alice slowly lets go of her reservations about meeting someone new following a failed long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, more and more Godwinks – those coincidences that aren’t really coincidences at all – bring Alice and Jack closer as each attempts to balance the newfound attraction with their complicated professional lives.”

‘A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love’ Was Filmed in

The movie (originally called A Godwink Christmas: Alice and Jack) was filmed in Canada, including in the Vancouver region, What’s Filming shared. One of those locations was The Flatiron in Abbotsford.

Another location for filming the sequel was Maple Ridge, Fraser Valley News shared. Filming included along 224 Street in August and along 22410 Dewdney Trunk Road.

Filming also took place at the Europe Bakery on 224 St.

Gifford shared this photo from the filming.

And here’s a photo from Busby in September.

The Cast for ‘A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love’

Cindy Busby stars as Alice. Busby’s numerous acting credits include Bethune, A Life Interrupted, Heartland, Picture, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Year, Supernatural, The LA Complex, The Secret Circle, Rush, Proof, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Royal Hearts, Date My Dad, Somewhere Between, and more. She grew up in Montreal and currently lives in LA. She also starred in the Mr. Darcy series of movies on Hallmark.

Benjamin Hollingsworth stars as Jack. His previous credits include Virgin River (Brady), Code Black (Mario), Can’t Buy Me Love (2017 TV movie), Vendetta, Backstrom, Motive, A Wish Come True, The Lottery, Cult (Peter Grey), CIS Miami, Divine: The Series (Father Andrew), The Beautiful Life: TBL (Chris), The Line (Evan), The Cutting Edge 3, and more.

Kathie Lee Gifford stars as Olga. She’s the three-time Emmy award-winning co-host of Today, alongside Hoda Kotb. Prior to this, she co-hosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years. She’s written four New York Times bestselling books, and helps numerous children’s organizations. She starred in the first A Godwink Christmas movie too.

Tom McBeath stars in the movie. His credits include Riverdale (Smithers), Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, Van Helsing, Travelers, The Family, Ties that Bind, Along Came a Nanny, Far from Home, Motive, Supernatural, Continuum, Sanctuary, Endgame, Caprica, The 4400, Smallville, Intelligence (Roger), Stargate SG-1 (Harry Maybourne), Dead Like Me, Cold Squad, Atomic Train, Millennium, In Cold Blood, The X-Files, Cobra, 21 Jump Street, Danger Bay, and much, much more.

Barclay Hope stars as Nabeh. His credits include Upload, Riverdale (Cliff Blossom), Blackout, Darrow & Darrow, Unspeakable, Colony (Sal), Salvation, UnREAL (Asa), Rogue, Shut Eye, Christmas Cookies, Prison Break, Timeless, The Christmas Note, Angel of Christmas, Wayward Pines (Brad Fisher), Once Upon a Time, Witches of East End, Cedar Cove, The Killing (Michael Anes), Hellcats (Parker), Eureka (Gen. Mansfield), Smallville, Stargate SG-1 (Col. Lionel Pendergast), The L Word, Cold Squad, Battlestar Galactica, PSI Factor (Peter), Street Legal (Mike), ENG, Secret Service, Friday the 13th: The Series, Ramona, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Hilary Jardine (Sally Ann)

Toby Levins (Mickey)

Tom McBeth (Charlie)

Annabel Kershaw (Helen)

Tom Butler (Edgar)

Candus Churchill (Mrs. Brewster)

Beckam Crawford (Carlo)

Amanda May (Dr. Draper)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

