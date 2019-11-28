Aaron Washer Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Aaron Washer is the subject of tonight’s season 7 rerun episode of My 600 Lb. Life. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Since the death of his mother, Aaron has lived at home to care for his aging father. But due to his food addiction, Aaron has to heavily rely on his father for help instead. Now, Aaron must learn to care for himself to avoid eating himself to death.”

When we first met the Texas native, he weighed over 700 pounds and was primarily taken care of by his 76-year-old dad, Eugene. He couldn’t get around without a cane and only took “two long walks” per day – one to the kitchen and one to the bathroom. At the time, the reality star told the cameras that life is “pure torture because I’m in so much pain,” so he decided to seek out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, commonly referred to as Dr. Now, to try to shed some weight and get his health back on track.

So what’s going on with Aaron today? Since TLC is re-airing his episode tonight, fans might be wondering where he is now, and if he managed to lose anymore weight since he last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Aaron’s life today:

Aaron Was Relying on His Disabled Father to Help Him Until He Turned His Life Around & Started Losing Weight

Although Aaron moved back home to help care for his aging father, a disabled Vietnam veteran who struggled with his mobility, the roles ended up being reversed after Eugene was forced to help Aaron instead.

“I do feel bad that I have to make my 76-year-old father do it all for me,” Aaron says in the clip above. “I worry that it’s going to be too much for my father at some point but it still doesn’t stop me from having him [shop for me] because this is the only way to get the groceries I want.” Although Aaron starts his episode at 718 pounds, he manages to lose more than 300 pounds by the 11-month mark. He goes from relying on his elderly father to get him groceries and assist him around the house to losing enough weight to get his sleeve surgery. Aaron became one of the most inspiring subjects of season 7, and was understandably proud of his hard work. “I’m really happy about my results and how the appointment went today,” he told the cameras. “And I’m feeling really encouraged and confident right now about how well I’m doing. I was a kid last time I was in the 300’s, so to be practically there is exciting. And I can’t wait to keep making more progress and to see all the things I’m going to be able to do once I hit my target weight.” Even Dr. Now gushed about Aaron’s success, telling him how great it was that he was becoming more independent, and at one point expressing how proud he was of his accomplishments. “I’m proud of your progress, keep up the good work,” he told Aaron during his episode. “I’m very proud of Aaron,” Dr. Now told the cameras during Aaron’s episode, explaining how resilient and determined the reality star was. “His start was a little rocky but once we got him to wake up and to understand how dangerous his situation was, he got determined and started doing what he needed and hasn’t looked back or slowed down at all. At this point, I have no doubt he’s going to continue doing whatever he needs to do to get to his target weight soon and to make sure he’s successful in the long run.”

Aaron Lost Roughly 50 Percent of His Body Weight, but His Father Sadly Passed Away Earlier This Year

Aaron worked hard during his time with Dr. Now, and in the end, was able to lose nearly 50 percent of his initial body weight. By the end of his first episode, Aaron had lost a total of 315 pounds, for the fifth-biggest weight loss of My 600 Lb Life Season 7, according to Starcasm.

“If you asked me a year ago if I thought I’d be out doing all that I am, I would have said there’s no earthly way,” Aaron said of his weight-loss journey, adding that he can happily “get out and walk all day” and feels like he can accomplish all his goals. “It’s amazing to have this chance.”

Although the reality star smashed all of his weight loss goals and began living a much healthier life, he sadly lost his father shortly after his episode aired earlier this year. On May 12, Aaron updated his now-defunct fan page on Facebook with the news of his father’s passing. “As of 2 am this morning,” Aaron wrote, “my dad has been called back to the lord.” It’s not completely clear how his father died, but shortly before Aaron revealed that Eugene had passed away, he told fans that his father had been hospitalized due to “a really bad infection in his foot.”

Although Aaron is rarely active on social media, Starcasm shared another update on the reality star in August; according to the publication, Aaron reached out to fans a few months after his father’s passing to express his gratitude for the love and support he received, while also apologizing for his long absence. Aaron wrote that he was still coping with the loss of his father, but that he was dating a “beautiful and wonderful woman” and was still losing weight.

Hey everyone I know it’s been a while since I’ve been on here and updated anybody it’s been hard since my dad passed a lot has happened i am now in a relationship with a very beautiful and wonderful woman she has brought light into my world that I thought I would never see. I’m now working full time I’m still losing weight really excited about that overall it been OK. I want to thank everybody for their condolences for my father it’s been rough for my I miss him dearly but I know he’s in a better place now

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TLC to catch Aaron’s journey on My 600 Lb. Life and don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

