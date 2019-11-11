Aldi Hours on Veterans Day 2019: Is it Open or Closed?

Aldi will remain open during regular business hours on Veterans Day this year, despite the store’s limited hours during several other federal holidays. Although the German chain will be open today, we always recommend calling ahead or checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip to the store.

Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, with limited hours on Sundays. Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:

Aldi Only Closes on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Eve and Easter Sunday

When it comes to holiday hours, the Aldi website states, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. All ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.”

Since Veterans Day is not listed on their site for closings or limited hours, most Aldi stores will most likely be open for regular hours all day Monday.

Although the store usually remains open on Veterans Day, Aldi stores were rarely open on most other holidays in recent years. The store used to be closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The store was occasionally open on Memorial Day, but that was at very limited stores, and never in the Midwest.

The Chain Only Started Remaining Open on Holidays in Recent Years

As mentioned above, Aldi used to always remain closed on major holidays, although it was usually open on Veterans Day. It was only in recent years that the chain started remaining open on holidays like Independence Day, Christmas Eve, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The chain only recently updated their holiday hours over the last few years and decided to remain open on most federal holidays.

As a former Aldi employee, one of the perks of working at the store was having 11 guaranteed holidays off of work; however, over the last several years, the store started opening for limited hours on certain holidays, with employees working on a volunteer basis. If nobody volunteered to work, the stores would usually pick names out of a hat, but that didn’t happen often, since the chain pays employees holiday pay and many of us were happy to volunteer our mornings for the extra money.