Is Aldi Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Aldi is not open this Thursday, November 28 for Thanksgiving, despite the store’s limited hours during several other federal holidays. Thanksgiving is one of only four holidays that the German food chain closes for; most local chains remain open for at least half days during almost every other federal holiday of the year.

Aldi announced their hours of operation for Thanksgiving Day on social media, and most stores generally hang signs up around the facility leading up to the holiday. The store was open for regular business hours yesterday, and will resume normal business hours on Black Friday, but will remain closed all day on Thursday to allow employees to spend time with their families.

Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, with limited hours on Sundays. Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:

Aldi Only Closes on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Eve and Easter Sunday

We have the lowest prices for your Thanksgiving dinner! 🦃 It's not too late to get your family meal. Our stores are open tomorrow, 11/27, and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. https://t.co/HvmTyywVr3 — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) November 26, 2019

When it comes to holiday hours, the Aldi website states, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. All ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.” Although the store usually remains open for most minor federal holidays, Aldi stores were rarely open on almost any holiday until the last few years. The store used to be closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The chain was occasionally open on Memorial Day, but that was at very limited stores, and never in the Midwest. The discount grocer is already filling their shelves with Christmas items, including the incredibly popular wine, beer and cheese Advent Calendars. Although the company attempted to increase their supply in 2019 due to high demand in recent years, many stores reportedly sold out within days of releasing them to the public.

Aldi Only Started Remaining Open on Holidays in Recent Years

It was only in recent years that the chain started remaining open on holidays like Independence Day, Christmas Eve, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The chain updated their holiday hours over the last few years and decided to remain open on most federal holidays, much to the dismay of Aldi employees, who used to enjoy having 11 guaranteed holidays off of work.

As a former Aldi employee, it was a bit disappointing at first to know I had to work holidays; however, when the store first started opening for limited hours on certain holidays, they allowed us employees to work on a volunteer basis, so we were still ultimately given a choice if we wanted to work or not. If nobody volunteered to work, the stores would pick names at random, but that didn’t happen often since the chain gives even part-time employees holiday pay and many of us were happy to volunteer our mornings for the extra money.