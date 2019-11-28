Is Aldi Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Aldi is not open this Thursday, November 28 for Thanksgiving, despite the store’s limited hours during several other federal holidays. Thanksgiving is one of only four holidays that the German food chain closes for; most local chains remain open for at least half days during almost every other federal holiday of the year.
Aldi announced their hours of operation for Thanksgiving Day on social media, and most stores generally hang signs up around the facility leading up to the holiday. The store was open for regular business hours yesterday, and will resume normal business hours on Black Friday, but will remain closed all day on Thursday to allow employees to spend time with their families.
Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, with limited hours on Sundays. Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:
Aldi Only Closes on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Eve and Easter Sunday
Aldi Only Started Remaining Open on Holidays in Recent Years
It was only in recent years that the chain started remaining open on holidays like Independence Day, Christmas Eve, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The chain updated their holiday hours over the last few years and decided to remain open on most federal holidays, much to the dismay of Aldi employees, who used to enjoy having 11 guaranteed holidays off of work.
As a former Aldi employee, it was a bit disappointing at first to know I had to work holidays; however, when the store first started opening for limited hours on certain holidays, they allowed us employees to work on a volunteer basis, so we were still ultimately given a choice if we wanted to work or not. If nobody volunteered to work, the stores would pick names at random, but that didn’t happen often since the chain gives even part-time employees holiday pay and many of us were happy to volunteer our mornings for the extra money.
When the chain first started remaining open on holidays, some shoppers were happy to have access to the store to pick up some last-minute groceries, but others weren’t as thrilled with the decision and worried it would affect how low the prices were in the long-run. However, there has been no evidence to suggest that the store’s low prices have been affected thus far, and the new holiday policy was put into effect back in 2013/2014, so shoppers need not worry.