WATCH: Alex Trebek Tears Up During Emotional Moment on Jeopardy (VIDEO)

During Jeopardy on Monday, November 11, host Alex Trebek got choked up over a touching message from a Final Jeopardy contestant Dhruv Gaur. When Gaur did not know the answer to his final Jeopardy question, he wrote “What Is We Love You Alex” at his answer instead, making Trebek visibly emotional.

Trebek read the answer aloud before saying “thank you, that’s very kind.” He paused, taking the moment in before returning to the game and somewhat humorously moving it forward by letting Gaur know that his wrong answer cost him $1995, leaving him with $5 left.

As the video gained online attention, the hashtag #WeLoveYouAlex began trending on Twitter in support of the beloved game show host.

Gaur addressed the viral moment on Twitter himself with a series of tweets. He wrote: “Sorry for west coast spoilers, but I’m really glad I got the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking … or context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly. When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex”