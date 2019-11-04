Alexandra Grant: Meet Keanu Reeves’ New Girlfriend

Keanu Reeves, veteran actor, typically keeps a low profile when it comes to sharing his personal life, but now that he’s found love with Alexandra Grant, The Matrix star is ready to go public with his relationship.

On November 2, Reeves held hands with Alexander while attending the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. While the rumored couple had been spotted out before in West Hollywood, this marked the first time they walked the red carpet together, and the first time in decades Reeves has gone public with any relationship.

Reeves and Grant have been friends for over a decade, but things only recently turned romantic over the past few months. An insider revealed Life & Style, “Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman. Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!”

