Ally Brooke’s DWTS Scores from Last Week 11/25/2019

Ally Brooke is one of the dancers heading into the season 28 finale of Dancing with the Stars. She has been one of the highest-scoring dancers throughout, and has received praise from judges and fans alike. As she prepares for her last dance with partner Sasha Farber, we’ve decided to look back at her score from the previous week, and break down her odds of winning the entire competition.

Brooke and Farber have had the highest average score this season. They gave one of their finest performances during episode, when they received a stellar 29 out of 30 from the judges. Bruno and Carrie Anne gave them 10s, while Len gave them a 9. The latter said that their performance had a “lovely gentleness” and “the technique was far better.” Bruno thought it had great “flow” and complimented it as “a joy to watch.” Carrie Ann was the most ecstatic of the judges, as she told Brooke that her phrasing is “beyond” and commended her for pouring her emotions into her dancing.

Brooke & Sasha Farber Received a 29/30 Score During Last Week’s Episode

Brooke and Farber received perfect 30/30 scores the two previous weeks. The Fifth Harmony member is considered to be the best pure dancer of the finalists, and she developed a close bond with another contestant, James Van Der Beek. She talked to Us Weekly about Van Der Beek, and her surprise when he was eliminated.

“James was so wonderful. He’s like, ‘Girl, you shine and go enjoy this and go shine.’ So I took that with me, but you know I did work so hard to get here and it’s not been easy and I’m very, very thankful to be in the finale,” she said. “I hoped I would be and the fact that I’m in the finale is unbelievable! It’s bittersweet because I’m going to miss everyone so much but at the same time, I’m taking every minute in now that I know that it’s coming to an end.”

Brooke & Farber Have Been One of the Most Consistent Partners In Season 28

Brooke added that Van Der Beek has been supporting her and texting as she prepares for the finale. “He’s just the sweetest. He’s such an encourager and an amazing human being,” she gushed. “He’s just a remarkable man.”

During the finale, Brooke and Farber will redo the jive performance that earned them a stellar 32 during week four. Brooke said that she’s eager to get to the finale and give the best performance she can, but is also wary of bringing her Dancing with the Stars journey to a close. “It’s bittersweet because I’m going to miss everyone so much but at the same time, I’m taking every minute in now that I know that it’s coming to an end,” she told Gold Derby.