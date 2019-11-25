AMA 2019 Winners & Nominees at American Music Awards Full List

The 2019 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 24). Hosted by Ciara, they will honor the best and brightest of music from the past year, including an Artist of the Decade award for Taylor Swift.

As far as the regular awards go, Post Malone leads all nominees with seven, followed by Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish with six apiece. Furthermore, if Swift wins two awards that she’s nominated for this year, she’ll surpass Michael Jackson for most AMAs of all time.

AMA nominees are based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. The winners are selected by the fans via online voting.

All the nominees are listed below; winners names are bolded

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duoor Group, Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album, Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Taylor Swift, Lover

Favorite Song, Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist, Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist, Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group, Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album, Country

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Favorite Song, Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favorite Album, Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Favorite Song, Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Favorite Artist, Alternative

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist, Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack

A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

