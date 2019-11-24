How Long Is the 2019 American Music Awards?

Ciara is hosting the 2019 American Music Awards, which starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network, on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Some may wonder how long the full show lasts and what time the show ends. Well, the show is set to air until 11 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. CT, lasting 3 hours (180 minutes). But, sometimes shows run over in time, so there’s a chance that the show may carry on longer than the scheduled time slot.

For more information on the 2019 AMAs, read on below.

AMAs 2019 Host

Music artist Ciara is the host of the 2019 AMAs and she has been having her husband Russell Wilson help her prepare for the gig. In an interview with E! News , Ciara gushed over her NFL hubby, “He is the best. He always has the right words. He is also really good at doing this kind of stuff himself, so I feel like I get inspired when I see him in his element and his zone and doing things like this.”

She continued, “I also learn some cool things from him. I will be like ‘oh I like how he did that’. He does everything. He is the best supporter. My kids, my family. They are there for me and that makes me feel good, calm and comforted. They make me feel sure of myself and their love is a huge contribution to that.”

Ciara revealed that her kids will be in the audience cheering her on at the AMAs, but she did not reveal any details about what tricks she has up her sleeves as host of the show.

AMAs 2019 Surprises

Camila Cabello was listed as one of the performers for the 2019 AMAs, but her boyfriend Shawn Mendes was just announced as performing and the two will take the stage together, according to Access Online

Cabello announced the news on social media, tweeting, “SURPRISE !!! I’m also performing SEÑORITAAA with @ShawnMendes at the @AMAs!!! Guys I can’t wait for you to see both of my performances.”

People has reported that Cabello and Mendes are also nominees together at the AMAs.

Recently, Cabello dished on how she and Mendes first took their relationship to a romantic level. Cabello told Rolling Stone, “During “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird.”

She continued, “An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together. Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing.”

AMAs 2019 Opening Performance

You can now preorder my new album, out January 10, 2020. This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Title, art and track list coming soon. ❤ https://t.co/eCVHEDaA0P pic.twitter.com/e1LA3yUQ2W — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 21, 2019

Variety has reported that Selena Gomez is opening the American Music Awards with two of her songs – “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”. Her next album is set to be released in January 2020.

This is Gomez’s first televised performance in two years.

Additional performers include Billie Eilish, Green Day, the Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Kesha, Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, WATT, Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain.

