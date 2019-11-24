AMAs 2019 Performers & Performances for Tonight

The 2019 American Music Awards are here and there are some killer performances planned. Get to know more about the performers and what to expect at the AMAs.

Taylor Swift is the woman of the night, as she is this year’s recipient of the Artist of the Decade Award. She is also geared up to possibly break Michael Jackson’s record of winning 24 American Music Awards. Swift currently has 23. In addition to this, Swift is also set to take the stage and perform a medley of her greatest hits. But, this medley performance almost didn’t happen.

Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun’s Feud Affects AMAs Performance

Swift took to social media to let fans know she might not be able to perform her greatest hits because of her ongoing music battle over the rights to her music with record executive Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta, according to E! News. She wrote on social media that he was being blocked by Braun and Borchetta from performing her old music at the AMAs.

Swift’s statement read, “Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

Big Machine Label Group issued a response to Swift’s claims on their website and denied preventing her from “performing live anywhere”. Their statement says, “As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs … Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate. The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career.”

The statement continued, “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness, and support waiting for you on the other side … We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve.”

Page Six has reported that Swift will be performing some of her hit songs at the AMAs and she may be joined by some fellow female artists, to make a statement of women empowerment. Artists who may join her include longtime friend Selena Gomez, Kesha and Halsey.

The AMAs 2019 Performers Lineup Is Filled with A-Listers

While there are rumors that Selena Gomez may be participating in Taylor Swift’s big performance, she will definitely take the stage to sing a couple of her own songs. “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” are the two songs she is set to perform.

Some of the other big performers of the night include Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, WATT, Jonas Brothers, and Green Day, according to Billboard. Plus, Dua Lipa will sing “Don’t Start Now” and Billie Eilish will sing “Everything I Wanted”. Halsey will also sing her single “Graveyard”.

When it comes to some of the collaborations and duets this year, Kesha is set to perform “Raising Hell” with Big Freedia.” Christina Aguilera will again team up with A Great Big World and they will perform “Fall On Me”. And a truly exciting collaboration is Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. They will perform “Take What You Want”. Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes will also get together to deliver a chemistry-filled performance of their song “Señorita”, as reported by Billboard.

A most recent addition to the lineup of performers is Toni Braxton, who, according to Billboard, will deliver some of her hits like “Breathe Again” and “Unbreak My Heart.”

ET Online has reported that music artist Ciara is this year’s AMAs host, so there’s always a chance she could perform as well.

