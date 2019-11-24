AMAs 2019 Presenters: Who Is Presenting at the American Music Awards?

Who is presenting the awards at the 2019 AMAs? Get the rundown on the presenters for the American Music Awards.

Carole King Is Presenting Taylor Swift with the Decade Award

I’m so pleased to be presenting the Artist of the Decade Award to @taylorswift13 at the @AMAs LIVE THIS SUNDAY, November 24th at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/wnEnVg3XTC — Carole King (@Carole_King) November 21, 2019

One of the biggest awards of the night is the Artist of the Decade Award and this year’s recipient is Taylor Swift, as reported by the Associated Press. In honor of her big moment, Swift will also be performing. As for who is presenting her with the Decade Award, Good Morning America has revealed that Carole King will be giving Swift her award.

King released the following statement about Swift, “She is an extraordinary songwriter who has cultivated a unique and personal relationship with her audience. As a woman songwriter who also got into the music world at a young age, I know the kind of determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance it has taken for her to reach such heights.”

As for the other presenters at this year’s American Music Awards, read on below for the details.

AMAs 2019 Presenters

ABC News has reported that some of the confirmed presenters for the AMAs include Dan + Shay, Chadwick Boseman, Regina King, Billy Porter, Tyra Banks, Paula Abdul, Cobie Smulders, and Constance Wu. Billboard has revealed additional presenters for tonight and they are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, Rivers Cuomo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Heidi Klum, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Pete Wentz.

Many of the presenters are currently promoting projects of theirs, and appearing at the AMAs is definitely good for self-promotion. For example, Jamie Lee Curtis is currently starring in the new movie Knives Out.

AMAs 2019 Additional News & Controversy

While there are a ton of star presenters, there are also some major names participating in the show as performers. A few of the big performers are Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Swift, Toni Braxton, Selena Gomez, and Kesha. Ciara, who is hosting this year’s show, talked to Good Morning America about what to expect with the lineup of performers. She said, “This is the awards show you want to be at. You have legends and you have, like, up-and-coming amazing artists, like the combination of everyone just coming together to put on the best show. And literally, it is like the best show.”

Swift’s performance has been met with a lot of controversy over what music of hers she is “allowed” to perform, as she is in a music battle with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, according to E! News. Swift alleged on her social media that “Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.” She also said that Braun and Borchetta were trying to block her from performing her old music on TV.

Fortunately for Swift fans, the issues over Swift’s music were sorted out, at least for the AMAs.

As for the feud with Braun and Borchetta, The Washington Post reported that Braun recently claimed his family was receiving death threats over the controversy, after Swift reached out to fans on social media and said, “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this.”

Braun spoke out on Instagram over the threats he has claimed to be receiving, addressing Swift and telling followers, “Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family … I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats … I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight … I still hope we can fix this.”

TMZ has reported that Braun will not be attending the 2019 AMAs.

