‘American Idol’ 2020 Judges, Schedule & Premiere Date

Get the rundown on American Idol 2020’s judges, schedule and premiere date for the auditions you’ve been waiting to see.

Though the next season is actually the 18th cycle of American Idol, it is referred to as season 3. Variety announced the show’s renewal in May 2019.

Read on below for the details on the judges, the show’s start date and more.

“American Idol” 2020 Judges

The Hollywood Reporter reported that ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke confirmed the return of all three judges to the show, along with mentor Bobby Bones. Burke stated, “American Idol is the original music competition series. It was the first of its kind to take everyday singers and catapult them into superstardom, launching the careers of so many amazing artists. We couldn’t be more excited for Katy [Perry], Luke [Bryan], Lionel [Richie], and Bobby to continue in their roles as American Idol searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season.”

Deadline has reported that longtime host Ryan Seacrest will also return to the series and Seacrest released the following statement, “American Idol has been my home for 17 seasons and I can’t wait to return to the stage. It’s the greatest gift to be able to play a part in discovering new talent with a franchise that has been such a relevant part of American culture for so many years.”

Executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane also weighed in on Seacrest’s return, stating, “I’m thrilled that Ryan is returning to American Idol. His passion for the show is evident, and we couldn’t imagine searching for the next generation of superstars without him.”

“American Idol” 2020 Premiere Date

In the past, the show has premiered in the month of March, but Good Housekeeping has reported that the show will return in February 2020 on ABC. MJs Big Blog has reported that the show will would likely air on February 23, 2020, though February 16th was a possibility.

Then, Lionel Richie revealed on the season 28 DWTS finale that the show would premiere on February 16, 2020. American Idol will continue its Sunday/Monday schedule as well.

The auditions this season take place in the following cities:

Mobile, AL

Tallahassee, FL

Macon, GA

Santa Barbara, CA

Baton Rouge, LA

Columbia, SC

Las Vegas, NV

Waco, TX

Knoxville, TN

Salt Lake City, UT

Raleigh, NC

Colorado Springs, CO

Washington D.C.

Wichita, KS

San Jose, CA

Pittsburgh, PA

Springfield, IL

Spokane, WA

Detroit, MI

Nashville, TN

Chicago, IL

Layla Spring (from season 16), Logan Johnson (from season 17), and Shawn Robinson (from season 17) have all had a shot at a return to American Idol this season. All three of their auditions got to air during the American Music Awards and viewers got to vote for which of the contestants they wanted to see come back to compete. Lionel Richie revealed on the season 28 live finale of Dancing With the Stars which one of these singers made it through to Hollywood and it was Layla Spring who got the honor.

In an interview with WJCL, Bobby Bones said, “The great thing about American Idol is we actually go out to cities and find the next superstar. A lot of the shows you have to go to Hollywood to actually audition. I think the great thing about us, we come out to places. We think there’s a lot of talent and obviously, we keep coming back here, so there’s something to it.”

READ NEXT: Why James Van Der Beek Was Eliminated & Isn’t on DWTS Finale