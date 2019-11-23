American Music Awards 2019 Date & Location: Where & When Are the AMAs?

Where are the American Music Awards held? When do the AMAs air on TV? Get the rundown on the date, location, and more information about the 2019 American Music Awards.

AMAs 2019 DATE AND TIME

The 2019 American Music Awards honors achievements in music and this year’s ceremony airs on November 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. It will air on the ABC network. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and executive producer Mark Bracco recently dished to ABC News about the big event. Bracco said, “We have got more moments this year on the show that — if you don’t watch them live — you’re going to regret it.”

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 LOCATION

The AMAs are held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, which is one of the largest stages in the industry. It is formerly known as the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live and it opened in 2007. Some of the other awards shows that have taken place in the theater include the Primetime Emmy Awards, Grammys, ESPY Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and the BET Awards.

AMAs 2019 PERFORMANCES

The show this year is hosted by music artist Ciara and, though she has not been listed as a performer, she has hinted at something big in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When it comes to the expected performances tonight, Taylor Swift is set to deliver a medley of her greatest hits. Selena Gomez will perform “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”. Billie Eilish is set to sing “Everything I Wanted” and Dua Lipa will perform “Don’t Start Now”. Big Freedia and Kesha will deliver “Raising Hell”, and Christina Aguilera will team up with A Great Big World for “Fall On Me”, as reported by the Associated Press.

A big collaboration on stage this evening is also Post Malone with Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne for “Take What You Want”.

And, the other performers are Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Jonas Brothers, and Green Day.

AMAs 2019 DECADE AWARD WINNER

Taylor Swift is the recipient of the 2019 Decade Award at the AMAs. She is also nominated in a few categories at the show. Michael Jackson holds the record for winning most AMAs, with 24 to his name. Swift is currently at 23 AMAs, so she could possibly break his record after this year’s show, according to E! Online.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES

The nominations in the top categories this year are:

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Happier” – Marshmello and Bastille

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Tour of the Year

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Without Me” – Halsey

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Soundtrack

A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Post Malone leads the nominations with a total of 7. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are right behind him with 6 nominations.