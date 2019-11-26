Angela & Michael Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and will actually be appearing on future episodes of season 7 over the next few weeks. The couple just recently finished filming Before the 90 Days, and despite the drama Angela caused during the season 3 “Couples Tell All,” fans apparently can’t get enough of her, so the network brought her back to the franchise.

For those who need a recap, Angela and Michael met online while she was working as a nursing assistant for hospice care in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The couple had an immediate connection, so Angela hopped on a flight to Nigeria to meet Michael in person. Although the two have had a tumultuous, rocky relationship throughout the years, they have overcome every obstacle thrown at them, including cheating scandals, Michael’s habitual lying and Angela’s fertility issues.

TLC is airing a special tonight titled “Angela & Michael: Our Continuing Journey,” so fans might be wondering where the couple is now. The last we saw of Angela and Michael, they were planning to start a family together. Here’s what we know about the reality couple today:

Angela & Michael Are Hoping to Start a Family in the Near Future

Angela and Michael are hoping to have a child in the near future, despite Angela’s age and menopause symptoms. During an earlier episode of Before the 90 Days, Angela and Michael sat down with Michael’s mother to explain that they were looking into alternate fertility options, if Angela isn’t able to conceive another child.

Children are extremely important in Michael’s Nigerian culture (to carry on their name and bloodline), so Michael’s mother was skeptical about their chances of having a baby. His mother suggested that Michael go out and impregnate another woman if Angela can’t give him a child, which obviously didn’t sit well with Angela.

The couple went to a fertility clinic to get a better idea of their chances. They weren’t sure they could conceive a child without the help of a donor egg or a surrogate mother, and the fertility clinic informed Angela that she only had one viable egg left in her body, so they asked Angela’s daughter Skyla if she would consider toting the baby if they found a donor egg. She told Angela that she would consider carrying the baby, but she wasn’t willing to donate the egg herself.

“In Nigeria, everyone is expected to have a child to carry on the name of the family. So, I was happy when Angela told me her daughter might carry our baby,” Michael said during an earlier episode of the show.

Neither star has confirmed a pregnancy or surrogate at this time, so it doesn’t look like the reality couple is expecting a baby just yet. Since their story will continue on season 7 of the show, fans will just have to tune in this season and see if the couple has any big announcements on the horizon.

Angela Got Botox to Prepare for Michael’s Arrival in the U.S.

In the trailer for the newest season of 90 Day Fiancé, Angela can be seen preparing for Michael’s arrival in the U.S. by getting some Botox before the wedding. Angela says “Michael will be here soon on the K-1 visa” and that’s why she’s getting the Botox.

Unfortunately, the couple appears to still be struggling with some issues before the wedding, according to the promo. Another clip shows Angela confronting Michael on whether or not he still wants to get married, and he breaks down crying.

Angela recently started a public Instagram page, where she updates viewers on her life with Michael and frequently posts pictures together. The most recent photo, which was posted on November 24, features the reality stars smiling happily at the cameras. The picture is captioned, “Happy Sunday Everyone,” followed by the hashtag #positivevibes and several heart emojis.

