Anna & Mursel on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Meet the Couple

Anna and Mursel, stars of the upcoming season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, connected on Facebook over a shared love of bees. Both reality stars are beekeepers and quickly fell in love after they started talking; Mursel hails from Turkey and Anna, a mother of three, lives in Nebraska.

Despite their strong connection, and very obvious feelings for each other, trouble is brewing in paradise, and the two are facing a slew of issues on the show. Mursel is apparently keeping Anna’s three children a secret from his religious family because they don’t approve of having children out of wedlock, and the two also have a significant language barrier to overcome before they tie the knot.

Here’s what we know about Anna and Mursel ahead of the season 7 premiere:

The Couple Connected Through a Beekeeper Facebook Page & Had an Instant Connection

As mentioned above, both Anna and Mursel are beekeepers, and first connected via a Facebook beekeepers page. Mursel thought Anna was cute, so he privately messaged her, and the two started chatting.

“Mursel is my fiance, and he lives in Antalya, Turkey,” Anna tells the cameras during a confessional. “Mursel and I met through a Facebook beekeeping group. He just saw me and I guess maybe thought I was cute and decided to message me. I just think he’s this really kind, sweet guy. Very handsome.”

She continues, “My friends and family thought I was crazy when I told them that I had met a Turkish guy that I wanted to start to date. Plus we don’t speak each other’s language,” she adds, giggling.

Mursel is Hiding Anna’s Children From His Family

Although both Anna and Mursel appear to be smitten with each other, the couple has a dramatic storyline, according to promos for the upcoming season. Mursel tells the cameras that he’s “trying to keep Anna’s kids a secret from [his] family,” because they are very religious and don’t agree with her lifestyle.

Her own family clearly doesn’t agree with Mursel’s choice of hiding her children from his family, and the clip above sees a woman asking Anna “don’t you think he should tell his family about your sons before you get married?” while her son adds that he doesn’t know “how much Mursel is really in love with my mom” during a confessional.

Anna can be seen breaking down in tears during another clip while telling the cameras “maybe I’m not supposed to be happy, I don’t know.” Another shot sees Anna asking Mursel not to leave while both of the reality stars sob openly in an airport, so fans can definitely expect some drama this season.

Warning: spoiler alert ahead! Despite the issues Anna and Mursel face this season, Starcasm reports that they were actually married in Nebraska on September 8, 2019, so it looks like they eventually found their happy ending.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the Anna and Mursel. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

