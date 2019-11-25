Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If you’re a fan of Dua Lipa, you’re well aware that the pop singer is taken. Since Summer, the 24-year-old has been in a relationship with Bella and Gigi Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar.

What do we know about their relationship timeline? How long have the two been together?

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lipa Split from Boyfriend Isaac Carew in June

Isaac Carew: Tagged | CapitalDua Lipa's boyfriend (and incredibly beautiful chef), Isaac Carew, checks out the photos he's been tagged in on Instagram. Selfies with Gordon Ramsay, snaps of him and Dua and a questionable photoshop… just some of the things that pop up on his notifications. Enjoy! #IsaacCarew #DuaLipa Subscribe: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToCapitalFM Get involved with the UK's No. 1 Hit Music Station! Subscribe: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToCapitalFM Website: Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/CapitalOfficial Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CapitalFM Twitter: http://twitter.com/CapitalOfficial 2019-03-17T10:15:01.000Z

In June, Lipa split from her boyfriend of five years, Isaac Carew. According to Harpers Bazaar, the breakup was a result of scheduling conflicts. They were last seen together at the Met Gala in 2019.

TMZ first caught wind that Dua and Anwar were an item just after the breakup when Anwar and Dua were seen snuggling at a UK music festival. TMZ wrote at the time, “… we’re told things really started to snowball around early June when Anwar caught wind that Dua had broken up with her BF, and reached out to her for a date. Our sources say the 2 went out, had a good time and liked each other enough to run it back.”

At Anwar’s birthday party later that month, the couple appeared to be romantic, and witnesses say they were acting as if they were dating.

2. Kendall Jenner Was Photographed Making out with Anwar

Before Lipa and Anwar got together, and one month after his split from Nicola Peltz, Anwar and Kendall Jenner were spotted making out. At the time, a witness told Elle, “Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time… They didn’t give a damn who saw them.”

A source later shared that the two aren’t dating or anything, and were just “having some fun while out with friends.” Around the same time, Jenner was reported to be spending time with basketball player Ben Simmons.

After photos of the make-out went public, Nicola Peltz reportedly unfollowed all of the Hadids’ on social media.

Fans found the encounter particularly amusing because in 2016, Kendall posted a photo of her and Anwar, and captioned the post, “dibs?”

3. They Reportedly Bonded over Music

According to a July TMZ article, Anwar was a fan of Dua before the two got together.

The outlet writes, “Our sources say Dua peeped his new album, ‘Bleach,’ this year and told him she dug it.”

Not long after Anwar’s birthday party, Dua spent a number of days hanging out with him in LA. Then, Anwar went to France for a fashion show and subsequently flew to England to spend some time with Dua.

When they were spotted together in LA, a source told E! News, “They looked good together… They walked close together and she had her arm in his. They took their time talking to friends before leaving and saying goodbye.”

4. They Attended the EMA’s Together Earlier This Month

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Surfing Date in Malibu#GlamStarnews 2019-08-31T12:22:27.000Z

Earlier this month, the couple attended the MTV EMA’s together.

At one point in the night, Anwar kissed Dua on the cheek, and the moment was caught on camera. As multiple outlets note, the two haven’t publicly commented on their relationship, and seem as if they’re trying to keep everything on the down-low.

Bustle writes, “If Hadid attends the AMAs with Lipa, it’s unlikely they’ll be doing any interviews together, but it does mean that there will probably be some new photos of the couple.”

5. They Made Their Red Carpet Debut in September

In September, Anwar and Dua made their red carpet debut as a couple during New York Fashion Week.

Then, earlier this month, Lipa posted a photo of the two wandering the streets of Seville, Spain. Gigi Hadid commented on the picture, “Hey angels,” in a comment that has over 2,000 likes, suggesting she is a fan of the two being together.

It’s unclear if Anwar and Dua will attend tonight’s AMA’s together, but fans are hopeful that they will. Tonight, Lipa will be performing at the ceremony, along with A-listers like Billie Eilish, Camilla Cabello, and Lizzo.

Be sure to tune into the AMAs tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: AMAs 2019 Presenters: Who Is Presenting at the American Music Awards?