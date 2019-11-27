How To Make Apple Pie: Recipes

Apple pie is one of those dessert staples that seem to work well with any occasion. While some people might think of them as hard to prepare, there’s plenty of reasons to consider this a go-to option when it’s time for the sweetest course. One of the most surprising aspects to this fruity dish is its ability to work with any diet. From diabetics to dairy-free solutions, the traditional pie can be something for everyone.

A Few Things To Know Before Getting Started

Not all apples were made for pies. A simple run to the grocery store for whatever is available does not work. Granny smith is the most popular baking variety, but honeycrisp and jonagold varieties are also surprisingly effective.

Everything doesn’t have to be made from scratch. Be it for time or just skill reasons, some people skip details such as the crust in their prep. A store bought crust is just as useful, especially in a pinch.

Lattice or No Lattice? It Really Doesn’t Matter

Many pictures of the perfect apple pie show that all too familiar lattice pattern. The criss-cross set of strips that reveal a hint of the pie’s filling have become synonymous with the flavor, partly due to movie and TV representations. The good news is that level of intricate detail is not needed for a great pie. Many choose to cover the whole pie in a layer of crust, without pattern or detailing. In these flat layers, the only hint of apple is a slit or two.

Perfect Apple Pie

“Our classic apple pie takes a shortcut with easy Pillsbury™ refrigerated pie crust! Baked with a filling of fresh apples and warm spices, there is as much simple joy in preparing this pie as there is in eating it. Each bite makes your friends and family feel warm, cozy and like they’re wrapped in a hug. Whether you bake it for a holiday, a potluck or as a special weekend dessert, this timeless pie recipe is guaranteed to spark joy.” Pillsbury

For the full recipe visit Pillsbury.Com

Apple Pie

“American icon, most popular pie, and the ONE dessert everyone has to make for Thanksgiving. With its flaky, buttery crust; tart-sweet apples, and wonderful cinnamon-y aroma, a slice of warm apple pie is the perfect end to any repast, from casual lunch to elegant dinner. Add vanilla bean ice cream, and you’ve got a dessert for the ages.” King Arthur Flour

For the full recipe visit King Arthur Flour

Cast-Iron Apple Tart with Apricot Glaze

Sometimes breaking out of the usual is what a cook needs to stand out at any occasion. A great alternative to the pie is a tart which brings together many of the same flavors. This recipe comes from the Twitter series Mutant Cafe. The account, from Twitter user @biddlebrian features recipes and live Friday night cook-along events.

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons cold unsalted butter; cut into small cubes, plus 2 tablespoons melted

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons ice water

4 tablespoons sugar

6 apples (2-1/2 pounds mix of McIntosh, Golden Delicious or Cortland)

1/3 cup apricot preserves



Instructions

In a food processor, pulse 1-1/2 cups of flour with the salt. Add cold butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal, with a few pea-size pieces of butter remaining, about 5 seconds. Sprinkle ice water over the mixture and process just until moistened, about 5 seconds. Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and knead 2 or 3 times, just until it comes together. Press into a 1” thick disk, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Cut apples in half, core and slice thinly. Preheat the oven to 425°.

On a floured piece of parchment paper, roll dough to a 14-inch round with a rolling pin. Loosely fold dough in half and gently place in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Press dough into bottom and up the sides of skillet, careful to not stretch.

Combine 2 tablespoons of the sugar with the remaining 1 tablespoon of flour in a small bowl and sprinkle over the dough. Arrange the apple slices on top of dough starting 1 inch from the edge overlapping and moving in a clockwise circle working inwards to the center. Fold the dough over the apples in a free-form fashion. Brush the apples with melted butter and sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Refrigerate the unbaked tart until slightly chilled, about 10 minutes.

Bake the tart in the center of the oven for 45 minutes, or until apples are tender and golden and the crust is deep golden and cooked through. Stir together apricot jam and remaining 2 tablespoons of water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until melted and smooth. Brush the apples with the melted preserves.