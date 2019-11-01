Apple TV Plus: Device Compatibility & How to Sign Up

If you’re wanting to watch the new Apple TV Plus shows releasing on November 1 but are not sure which devices are compatible, here is a quick guide that can help. Make sure you have the right device set up, so you don’t miss a minute of For All Mankind, See, The Morning Show, or other quality TV shows or films releasing. Apple TV Plus is available starting at 12 a.m. Pacific on November 1 (3 a.m. Eastern.)

Most Apple Devices Are Compatible, As Long As They Run the Most Recent OS

Apple TV Plus (aka Apple TV+) is compatible with any device that has access to the Apple TV app. This includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, or Apple TVs. All of these devices already have the Apple TV app installed. But they must have the latest OS in order for Apple TV Plus to work. Certain browsers are also compatible.

More specifically, this includes:

iPhone or iPod touch with the latest iOS

iPad with the latest iPadOS

Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with the latest tvOS

A smart TV or streaming box that supports the Apple TV app.

It will be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019, and newer Samsung smart TVs

A Mac with the latest macOS

Safari, Firefox, or Chrome browser with tv.apple.com

The Apple TV app will be available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO platforms in the future but it is not compatible yet.

“Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs must update to iOS 12.3 or later or macOS Catalina to play or mirror Apple TV+ originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Customers with eligible Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support later this year.”

More devices and televisions will offer compatibility with the Apple TV app in the future, Apple has said.

How To Sign Up or Watch for Free

You do not need to download a new app to access Apple TV Plus. It is available through the Apple TV app on all compatible devices listed above. You’ll just need to sign in with your Apple ID, choose the Apple TV Plus option, and pay for the service. It’s simple to get started.

The service costs $4.99 a month, but you can also try it for free for seven days to see if you like it before committing. After the free trial ends, a monthly subscription will cost $4.99 a month.

Apple notes: “Starting November 1, 2019, you can sign up in the Apple TV app or on tv.apple.com for a 7 day free trial that auto-renews into a monthly subscription. Pricing and further details are available on apple.com/apple-tv-plus.”

Another method for watching Apple TV Plus shows for free is if you bought a new Apple device any time after September 10. If so, you can get an Apple TV Plus account free for a year. Devices that work with this offer include iPhones, iPads, an iPod Touch, a Mac, or an Apple TV. The device must have been purchased from Apple or an authorized reseller in order to get this offer. To learn how to activate this free offer, see Heavy’s story here.

Apple TV+ will also be available in more than 100 countries and regions, with Apple Originals subtitled or dubbed in almost 40 languages. This includes subtitles for the deaf or hard-of-hearing or closed captions.

The Apple TV Plus subscription includes ad-free Originals that will be added every month. They’re in 4K HDR /Dolby Vision and most also have Dolby Atmos sound. If you’re using an iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch or Mac, you can download episodes and films to watch them offline. Up to six family members can use the same account through Family Sharing, watching with their own Apple ID on their own device. Six devices from six different family members can stream simultaneously.

Apple TV Plus offers new Apple Originals every month. The content is ad-free and on-demand as soon as each episode released. As an added plus, the service can be used by up to six family members, and episodes can be downloaded and watched offline.

