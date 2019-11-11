Applebee’s Free Meals & Texas Roadhouse Lunch on Veterans Day 2019

Applebee’s and Texas Roadhouse both have special menus for free meals on Veterans Day 2019. But, Texas Roadhouse’s is just for lunch.

A Texas Roadhouse spokesperson from their Marietta, Georgia restaurant told Heavy, “From 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. we are going to be serving free meals to our veterans and military with proof of ID.” As for Applebee’s, when Heavy asked an employee at their Lakeland, Florida location if they have a special Veterans Day menu, they said “We do. We give away free meals all day on Veterans Day and we have a select menu that we provide at the door and you can pick anything off of that menu.”

Applebee’s Veterans Day 2019 Menu

Applebee’s offers active duty and vets a free meal off of a special menu all day. Read on below for your menu options for Veterans Day 2019:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

When it comes to the complimentary menu items, we have descriptions for each of them, to give you a better idea of what you may be ordering. The Fiesta Lime Chicken is 1110 calories and Applebee’s describes the dish as, “A celebration of flavor, this dish delivers on every level. Grilled chicken glazed with zesty lime sauce and drizzled with tangy Mexi-ranch is smothered with a rich blend of Cheddar cheeses on a bed of crispy tortilla strips. Served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo.”

The Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad is 1310 calories, while the Oriental Chicken Salad is 1440 calories. The chicken in the Oriental Chicken Salad is fried.

The 6 oz. sirloin, according to the Applebee’s online menu, is only 200 calories. The steak is lightly seasoned and generally comes with two sides. The Chicken Tenders Platter is 1460 calories and it is served with slaw, along with french fries. If you order the Double Crunch Shrimp, it is 1320 calories and also comes with slaw and fries.

Veterans and active-duty members of the military should show proof of military service to receive their Veterans Day freebie at Applebee’s. The limit is 1 meal per veteran or active duty member of the military and the offer is for dine-in only.

The offer is not valid with other coupons or discounts and the menu may vary depending on the restaurant location. Find a location near you, here.

The Veterans Day menu at Applebee’s is just available at participating stores.

Texas Roadhouse Veterans Day 2019 Menu

Active military and veterans can order off a select menu for the holiday. The menu items include:

6 oz. Sirloin Steak (with your choice of two sides)

Single Grilled Pork Chop (with your choice of two sides)

Pulled Pork Dinner (with your choice of two sides)

Country Fried Chicken (with your choice of two sides)

Country Fried Sirloin (with your choice of two sides)

All-American Cheeseburger (with steak fries)

BBQ Chicken Sandwich (with steak fries)

Pulled Pork Sandwich (with steak fries)

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Critter Salad

Also included with the free meal is free iced tea, soft drink, or coffee.

These are normal items off of the regular Texas Roadhouse menu.

