Are Ray J and Wife Princess Love Still Together After Vegas Drama?

Rapper Ray J (real name William Raymond Norwood Jr.) and his wife, Princess Love, are embroiled in more drama after he reportedly left her stranded in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 17. Princess spilled the details in a comment on a now-deleted Instagram post, claiming Ray J left her and their baby, Melody, in Las Vegas and blocked her calls. Princess is currently eight months pregnant with their second child. The Shade Room posted a screengrab of the incident to Instagram.

This comes on the heels of Ray J cozying up to another woman at Drake’s birthday party, then canceling his upcoming tour to spend more time with his family, which many fans thought might indicate there was trouble in paradise.

So, are Ray J and Princess Love still together?

There’s been no official word from either party as to the state of their marriage, but Princess did post to Twitter Wednesday (Nov. 20), “Time to let go…”

Time to let go… — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) November 20, 2019

Fans were quick to wonder if this means they’re not together anymore, with one writing, “I’m scared about what this means, but we love you. You deserve the world & someone who will make sure you get it.” Another says, “I hate to see the disrespect you have always been shown.”

Another commenter advises her that it’s “better to let go then (sic) hold on to something that is not positive.”

It remains to be seen what happens next, but their relationship has survived a lot already. When they first began dating, Ray J famously pushed Princess into a pool during an argument, then a few months later, Princess was arrested and charged with domestic abuse and battery after getting into a physical altercation with Ray J in New Orleans. According to TMZ, he sustained bruised ribs, a busted lip, and a torn ACL.

They worked it out, though, and were married two years later. The pair then welcomed their first child, Melody, in May 2018 and is currently expecting their second child together. They revealed in an Instagram video earlier this fall that they’re having a boy this time.

It has so far been a “peaceful” pregnancy for Princess, which she has been documenting for her Instagram followers. She also posts a ton of photos of her daughter, talking about how thankful she is for these “priceless moments” with Melody and how “life has never felt so complete.”

