Arlington Cemetery Veterans Day Schedule 2019: Time & Live Stream Details

The main Washington D.C. Veterans Day event takes place at the Arlington National Cemetery and is called the National Veterans Day Ceremony. The event is held each year on November 11. It will take place today at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Schedule at the Arlington National Cemetery & How to Watch Online

You can watch the ceremony online on C-SPAN here starting at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The events today will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern with a prelude concert by the United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” Arlington National Cemetery noted. They will be playing in the amphitheater.

Next is the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. According to VA.gov, “The ceremony commences precisely at 11 a.m. Eastern with a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries. The ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.”

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, an observance program will be hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Memorial Amphitheater.

The wreath-laying ceremony and the observance program are both free and open to the general public. Tickets are not required, but space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can watch the wreath-laying or the observance program, but not both. If you are attending either, you’re asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

Free parking is available at the Welcome Center’s parking lot starting at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Eastern, and a free shuttle is also available. Walking to the Memorial Amphitheater is prohibited.

Attendees will be required to pass through a security checkpoint. Large bags or backpacks, firearms or any weapons, laser pointers, soda cans, umbrellas, and the like are prohibited. See a full list here.

This is the 66th annual National Veterans Day Observance.

The History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day events are happening all day today around the country.

Veterans Day celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I (on November 11). The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, but it was replaced by Veterans Day in 1954. Today, it honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. military.

On November 11, 1918, World War I was officially ended. On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued a message about celebrating Armistice Day.

In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off to honor veterans.