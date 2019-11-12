Bad Azz, the rapper and member of the Dogg Pound, has died at the age of 43. His death was confirmed in an Instagram post from Snoop Dogg on November 11. The rapper, whose real name is Jamaar Antonio Stamps, died in the Southwest Detention Center in Riverside, California. Bad Azz’s cause of death has not been made public.

During his career, Bad Azz collaborated with legends such as Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube and Busta Rhymes. His first solo album, “Word On Tha Streets,” was released in 1998. Bad Azz had been signed to Snoop’s Doggystyle Records.

VideoVideo related to bad azz dead: dogg pound member dies at 43 2019-11-12T09:18:56-05:00

Snoop wrote in tribute to his friend, “Damn 😥. R. I. P. To my young. D. P. G. L. L. G. L. B. C. Crew original @badazzlbc gone 2 soon 👊🏾🎤🙏🏾😥🌹.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bad Azz Was Due to Appear in Court on November 13

Bad Azz had been arrested and accused of domestic violence four days before his death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Bad Azz was due to appear in court next on November 13.

Rapper Vince Staples also acknowledged Bad Azz’s death in a Twitter post that simply read, “RIP BAD AZZ.” While Daz Dillinger sent out six messages on his Instagram page in tribute to Bad Azz. In one post, Dillinger posted a screenshot from the Riverside County Sheriff’s office showing the circumstances surrounding Bad Azz’s arrest. In the caption for that post, Dillinger wrote, “NO JUSTICE NO PEACE ✌🏿 BAD AZZ RIP🌹.” In another message, Dillinger referred to Bad Azz as a “Long Beach legend.” In addition to being a member of the Dogg Pound, Bad Azz was a member of the Long Beach City Crew collective alongside Lil’ C-Style and Tray Dee.

Bad Azz Famously Collaborated on Tupac’s 1995 Song ‘Krazy’

VideoVideo related to bad azz dead: dogg pound member dies at 43 2019-11-12T09:18:56-05:00

Six days before his death, Bad Azz discussed working with Tupac Shakur in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. Bad Azz said that he first spoke to Tupac in a three-way phone call with Marion “Suge” Knight in 1995. Bad Azz said that he met Tupac a week later in a meeting that was set up by Snoop Dogg. Bad Azz added that Snoop had set the meeting up because he knew of Bad Azz’s admiration for Tupac.

VideoVideo related to bad azz dead: dogg pound member dies at 43 2019-11-12T09:18:56-05:00

Bad Azz went on to be featured on Tupac’s “Krazy” from the album, “Makaveli.” Bad Azz told The Art of Dialogue, “Krazy was dope. Krazy was like, I feel like it was meant to happen, you know what I’m saying? Like something that the universe put together. You know some people call it God. Just perfect timing, you know what I’m saying? Right place at the right time.” Bad Azz explained that he had been recording in the studio next to Tupac when the idea of a collaboration came up. Krazy said Tupac’s crew “had the beat up” and Tupac asked Bad Azz if he had any ideas for a verse. The rest is history. Bad Azz explained further, “That record has really touched a lot of people. It was just a blessing like I said for me to get on it. For me to go in there at the time I did just to say what’s up to my homeboy. And that’s all it was. I didn’t go in there with the intention like I’ma go rap with Tupac today.”

VideoVideo related to bad azz dead: dogg pound member dies at 43 2019-11-12T09:18:56-05:00

In a previous interview about his Tupac collaboration with Vlad TV, Bad Azz disclosed how much Tupac would talk about his own death.

Bad Azz Was Last Majorly in the News in 2013 When He Got Into a Major Brawl With Ray-J

VideoVideo related to bad azz dead: dogg pound member dies at 43 2019-11-12T09:18:56-05:00

Bad Azz was last in the mainstream news in March 2013 when he got into a brawl with Snoop Dogg’s cousin, Ray-J. E Online reported at the time that Ray-J’s management said that Bad Azz had “sucker-punched” Ray. David Weintraub, Ray-J’s manager, said that his client had gotten into an altercation with a woman backstage. During that melee, Weintraub said Bad Azz punched Ray-J. Weintraub added that the animosity between the two stemmed from a fight the pair had been involved in 2005.

Bad Azz’s version of events, which the rapper discussed in an interview with Power 105.1, saw him say that he hadn’t seen Ray-J since 2005. Bad Azz said that they had gotten into a fight on Snoop’s tour bus and Bad Azz had been waiting since then to take revenge. Bad Azz said, “But it wasn’t nothing. His homies helped him. Nobody got super mixed up. I did not knock him out cold…We got a little tough, is all…It was just to send a little message… ‘Don’t ever put your hands on me.'” Bad Azz concluded by saying, “All I do is rap music, love my kids and take care of my business.”

