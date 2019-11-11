Baubles + Soles on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Baubles + Soles is a children’s shoe company founded by married couple Duc and Lisa Nguyen. They will be appearing on Shark Tank with their daughter to pitch the company, in the hopes that an investor will help expand their reach.

Baubles + Soles offers a kids shoe that has interchangeable “bauble” to accessorize them for different occasions. They also provide different bauble that is patented and interlocked with the shoe. Read on to learn more about Duc and Lisa, their respective backgrounds, and how they plan to grow their business moving forward.

1. Baubles + Soles Sells Customized Kids Shoes with Interchangeable Options

Baubles + Soles sells shoe pairs that cost $49.95 and come with a single bauble set. The shoes are made out of a proprietary bio-based material that is 45% soy by weight, and is made in the United States. The material is slip resistant, machine washable and 100% recyclable. The bauble set that comes with the shoes fit all sizes, so a parent can continue to accessorize as their child gets older.

The bauble sets come in a variety of styles, including rainbow unicorns to pompoms to bows and foods like tacos and ice cream. To change the bauble out, you simply pull on the interlocked device and remove. There are even Baubles + Soles shoes for moms who wish to match with their children. Check out the full list of bauble sets here, which range between $12.95 and $16.95.

Those wanting to purchase Baubles in bulk can do so through the bundle sets. These sets include a mixture of Baubles and shoes, and range $35 and $120. Check out the full list of bundle sets and and combo options here.

2. Lisa Nguyen Founded Baubles + Soles After Experiencing Shoe Problems with Her Daughter

Lisa detailed the lightbulb moment that led to Baubles + Soles on her official website. She says that she became “frustrated” by the need to buy multiple shoes for her daughter Kaia, even though she was going to grow out of them faster than she could wear them. Lisa then hit upon the notion of having a shoe that has interchangeable “baubles,” so the shoes that do fit can be worn with any outfit and for any occasion.

“We designed the shoes with our daughter in mind,” Lisa recalled. “So we knew we had to create the best possible pair. She spent exactly one year and one month doing research on various baubles, and then she launched it with the support of her daughter and her husband Duc.

3. Lisa Is Also an Activist & Television Personality for Asia Entertainment

VideoVideo related to baubles + soles on ‘shark tank’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-10T19:10:27-05:00

Lisa Nguyen had an impressive career prior to Baubles + Soles. She earned a law degree from the University of Sydney in 2008, and worked as the executive director at VOICE, which is an NGO that offers pro-bono legal service on issues relating to refugee protection. She then went on to found the Senhoa Foundation, which is a program that supports survivors of human trafficking in Cambodia.

According to her LinkedIn, Lisa is responsible for “developing and overseeing the implementation of all field programs, as well as at Head Office. I am in charge of donor relations, fundraising and provide leadership to over 30 staff, volunteers and partners in the US and Cambodia.”

In the midst of her activism, Lisa has maintained a career as a television personality and host. She won a worldwide talent search for new Vietnamese artists in 2007, and was appointed the host of the show Life+Style with Thuy Duong. Lisa also serves as the producer of the show, and is involved with several other Asia Entertainment programs.

4. Duc & Lisa Wants a ‘Shark Tank’ Investor to Help Baubles + Soles Expand Its Reach

Baubles + Soles products are currently available to purchase through Amazon, Zulily or their own website. For every pair sold, $1 is donated to the Senhoa Foundation. Duc and Lisa will be going on Shark Tank in the hopes that an investor will help them expand their reach and visibility.

Lisa teased their Shark Tank appearance on Instagram with a photo and an enthusiastic caption.”Being on @sharktankabc to pitch our start-up, Baubles + Soles, was an absolute dream-come-true,” she wrote. “And to be on this journey with my wonderful hubby Duc (@aveclumiereproductions) and our baby girl Kaia – nothing could have been better. While the type-A side of my brain wish that some things had gone differently, I am grateful grateful grateful for this extraordinary adventure and moment-in-time.”

5. Lisa Said That Being on ‘Shark Tank’ Was a Dream Come True

Lisa and Duc posted a photo of themselves on Instagram along with a caption that detailed their Shark Tank experience. “We have been working and hustling for 3 years for this moment,” they wrote. “The sleepless nights trying to solve a puzzle (how to make the lock work given all the conditions), the conflicts, the highs, the lows, the self-doubt, the positive internal pep talk, the unwavering belief that if we work hard enough and stay on course, our dreams will come true.”

“If you are here right now and reading this, know that we deeply appreciate you, our early supporters,” the couple added. “Without knowing it, you are making this mama’s dreams come true. #thankyou #grateful #baublesandsoles. Okay, now that I’ve said my thank yous, it’s back to the kitchen meal-prepping for the family for the next week as we prepare to work overtime.”