Bed, Bath & Beyond Veterans Day 2019 Discounts

Bed, Bath & Beyond is offering a discount on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country.

According to USA Today, the Bed, Bath & Beyond military discount for Veterans Day is “25% off entire purchase through Monday, in-store only.” The Department of Veterans Affairs explains that “Military guests with a valid military ID or Bed Bath and Beyond VetRewards Card will receive 25% off your entire in store shopping cart from November 9-11, 2019. Call or visit your nearest location for details.”

The discount also applies to spouses.

“This Veterans Day, we’re honoring veterans, active military, and military spouses with a 25% discount, valid 11/9-11/11. Thank you for your service!” Bed, Bath & Beyond wrote on its Facebook page.

“IN-STORE ONLY. Standard Exclusions Apply. US Military ID REQUIRED at time of purchase. Valid forms of ID include: US Military Services Privilege & Identification Card (Active Duty, Dependents, Retiree, Guard/Reserve), VFW Membership Card, Veterans Advantage’s VetRewards Card ID, Veterans Administration Identification Card, American Legion Membership Card, DD214.”

You can find Bed, Bath & Beyond locations here.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is also touting a Veterans Day sale on its website that promises up to 40 percent off some specials.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has compiled a list of other freebies and deals for Veterans Day 2019. You can see it here.

Veterans Day Is a National Holiday So Expect Federal Government Offices to Be Closed

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

